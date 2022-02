The relationships that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) banker Pawan Passi had cultivated in his role in communicating with investors buying and selling big blocks of stock are getting scrutinized by U.S. authorities. That investigation has started looking at communications between Passi and executives at hedge fund firms including Citadel LLC's Surveyor Capital and Element Capital Management, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Smaller firms, including CaaS Capital Management and Islet Management, are also being looked at, Bloomberg said.

