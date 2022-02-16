ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sage's depression drug meets main goal in late-stage study

By Reuters
 3 days ago

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE.O) said on Wednesday its drug along with an antidepressant helped improve depressive symptoms after three days in a late-stage study, paving way for the drug developer to submit data for U.S. approval this year. The company and partner Biogen Inc (BIIB.O)...

With positive results from another Phase III study in major depressive disorder, Sage Therapeutics and Biogen are on their way to potential approval of a new therapeutic. This morning, the two companies announced positive topline results from the Phase III CORAL study of zuranolone. Data showed that zuranolone demonstrated a rapid and statistically significant reduction in depressive symptoms after three days over a two-week treatment period.
