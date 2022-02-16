ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan Women’s Indoor Track & Field Ride Their Momentum Going Into NJAC Championships

By Brandon Amos
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rowan University women’s indoor track & field team’s last opportunity to prepare for the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships has come and gone. Without a shred of doubt, they made the most of this moment. Personal bests were set across the roster at the FastTrack...

