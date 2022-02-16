Rowan Women’s Indoor Track & Field Ride Their Momentum Going Into NJAC Championships

1-Seton Hall Prep (19-3) vs. 3-Newark Central (19-4), 3:30 p.m. Seton Hall in 2016 (50-44 over East Side) Central in 1973 (55-54 over East Orange) Seton Hall Prep: Defeated 16th-seed Belleville, 68-40, in the first round. Jackson Bleecker and Gavin Kreitz led that balanced attack with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Twelve Pirates scored in that game. Defeated No. 8 seed Arts, 56-43, in the quarterfinals, with Bleecker leading the way with 16 points, seven rebounds and one block, Nick Dunneman chipping in with 13 points and five rebounds, and Shawn Lyght scoring nine points and pulling down nine rebounds in his third game back from an injury that had sidelined him for 13 games. Defeated No. 5 seed Caldwell, 54-36, in the semifinals Tuesday night behind 12 points from Bleecker, 11 from Dunneman and 10 points and 10 rebounds from Darrius Phillips off the bench. The Pirates led, 23-18, at the half and then dominated the third quarter with a 22-8 effort.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO