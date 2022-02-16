LETTER: Why the March 8th vote?

The first assignment of my 35-year kindergarten teaching career was in a small, rural Idaho town. The only available space for this newly offered program was in a condemned building on the grounds of an old TB hospital. Classroom highlights for my students that year were watching the teacher trap mice under the wastebasket, gathering after recess to the sound of a cowbell and riding a bus to PE once a week. The ensuing 34 years may not have been as “rustic” as that first year, but maintained two characteristics. Kindergarten never became mandatory and even though I retired teaching full-day kindergarten, it was never free. It’s time for Idaho to consider free, mandatory, full-day kindergarten. The data on better academic, social and emotional outcomes for full-day kindergarten students is conclusive. The full-day schedule offers students an opportunity for broader and deeper understandings of the curriculum, opportunities to develop social relationships that are foundational to future educational success and, most importantly, the time to gain the emotional maturity and confidence to see themselves as lifetime learners.

BOISE, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO