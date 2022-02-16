ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

LETTER: Why the March 8th vote?

idahocountyfreepress.com
 5 days ago

1. The last couple of years have shown clearly that passing a levy during the normal May elections are impossible to do. Voter turnout is heavy and there is little support for increased taxes. A vote in March,...

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

When is the March election vote-by-mail deadline?

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Secretary of State’s office recently released information about what Texas residents are eligible for voting by mail for the upcoming March Primary. For those who are eligible, Texas Secretary of State John Scott released information on the new identification requirements for voting by mail. Friday is the […]
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Voting guide for March primary

HOUSTON — The 2022 Texas primary is approaching, and there are several things Texans can do to prepare. Early voting is set for Feb. 14 to Feb. 25. Election Day is March 1. This will be the first election in which Texans will be voting in new political districts.
HOUSTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Letter: On May 17, join in voting Sam Palmer

After a year of Joe Biden and a Democrat Congress, do you like where America’s headed?. I don’t. That’s why I support Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer to replace Oregon’s “woke” Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden in this year’s election. Wyden’s been in Congress...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: Kindergarten, voting, GOP primary

The first assignment of my 35-year kindergarten teaching career was in a small, rural Idaho town. The only available space for this newly offered program was in a condemned building on the grounds of an old TB hospital. Classroom highlights for my students that year were watching the teacher trap mice under the wastebasket, gathering after recess to the sound of a cowbell and riding a bus to PE once a week. The ensuing 34 years may not have been as “rustic” as that first year, but maintained two characteristics. Kindergarten never became mandatory and even though I retired teaching full-day kindergarten, it was never free. It’s time for Idaho to consider free, mandatory, full-day kindergarten. The data on better academic, social and emotional outcomes for full-day kindergarten students is conclusive. The full-day schedule offers students an opportunity for broader and deeper understandings of the curriculum, opportunities to develop social relationships that are foundational to future educational success and, most importantly, the time to gain the emotional maturity and confidence to see themselves as lifetime learners.
BOISE, ID
Westerly Sun

Letter: Support expanded voting access in R.I.

Life is unpredictable. Three years ago I noted strange sensations in my right eye. I notified my optometrist, who took me right in, and after examination sent me straight to a retinal specialist. I had suffered a torn retina, which can lead to blindness if not treated right away. Surgery to repair it was performed the next day.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Do voting machines secure integrity of votes?

I am not only technology challenged, I am technology resistant, which brings me to the current year of elections. Many folks believe you can walk in and request a pre-printed ballot, not so, they will tell you that the machine will give you a paper ballot. Not the same, just call the election administrator’s office and ask. You can thank the former elections administrator, the interim “bring back” judge who ordered the machines and your current Commissioners who allowed this to happen.
LAVACA COUNTY, TX

