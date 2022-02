ALTON - Granite City filmmaker Elle Mercurio-Cherrier, known for producing provocative public service announcements, as well as film, recently shot in Alton, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Mercurio-Cherrier's "God Help Us" has been nominated by the Women in Horror Film Fest in March in Philadelphia. She also recently produced a public service announcement with an anti-bullying message called "Wild Bears," which will show March 28 at Jamestown Mall in Florissant, Missouri, projected onto jumbo screens projectors. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs. "God Help Us" will make its debut at Jamestown Mall on April 2.

