Taddy So Baddy Releases New Single ‘Chased a Dream’ ft. Wybie

By Denis
24hip-hop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Chased a Dream’ is the hot new single to come from Canada based rapper Taddy So Baddy. This track tells the story of Taddy So Baddy’s achievements so far, detailing her triumphs and accomplishments. ‘Chased a Dream’ is a fun track, full of personality as Taddy So Baddy relishes her dream...

Comments / 0

