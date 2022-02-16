ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Emerging India Rapper DOLLMMAA Releases New Single 'Whiskey Bourbon'

By Denis
24hip-hop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten as a freestyle during a late night Whiskey drinking session, ‘Whiskey Bourbon‘ is the exciting new single from Indian Rap artist DOLLMMAA. Rapping in Hindi, this track is sure to be different to anything you’ve ever heard before....

