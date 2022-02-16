Emerging India Rapper DOLLMMAA Releases New Single ‘Whiskey Bourbon’

‘Chased a Dream’ is the hot new single to come from Canada based rapper Taddy So Baddy. This track tells the story of Taddy So Baddy’s achievements so far, detailing her triumphs and accomplishments. ‘Chased a Dream’ is a fun track, full of personality as Taddy So Baddy relishes her dream lifestyle. The beat came from beat producer Call Me G, and existed solely as an instrumental track, until Baddy So Taddy heard it after a few glasses of wine. Her lyrics quickly took shape as she freestyle about her journey.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO