Visual Art

Art Notes for Feb. 17

Daily Progress
 4 days ago

Visible Records will present “On the Palette of Scarlet,” an exhibition of photographs by Fumi Ishino. An opening reception is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25, and the exhibition will be on view through April 15. The exhibition...

dailyprogress.com

Connecticut Post

Washington Art Association faculty show opens Feb. 18

WASHINGTON — The Washington Art Association will present “The Art of the Possible”, an exhibition of WAA Faculty work, showcasing the full range and scope of skills imparted by the teaching artists of this venerable 70 year old Washington Institution, according to a statement. A closing reception...
WASHINGTON, DC
Independent Record

Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Feb. 10

After a pandemic-year hiatus, International Guitar Night returns to The Myrna Loy 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Now in its 22nd year, it’s always a highly anticipated concert at The Myrna Loy. This year’s guitar luminaries include:. -Luca Stricagnoli of Italy, who is a guitar prodigy with a...
HELENA, MT
Standard-Examiner

Art Scene Selections: Feb. 10-17

“Little Women” is the newest production by Ogden Musical Theatre to hit the Peery’s Egyptian Theater stage. It’s a concert-style rendition of the Broadway musical based on Louisa May Alcott’s semi-autobiographical 1868 novel that follows the adventures of the four March sisters — the not-so-feminine writer Jo, shy Beth, traditional Meg, and the romantic and slightly selfish Amy — who come of age while their father is away fighting in the Civil War and befriend the boy next door. Being a “concert” rather than a full musical production means fewer set pieces, light choreography and having the cast on stage throughout the performance. Ogden Chamber Orchestra, led by Michael Palumbo, plays live and onstage as the show takes place.
OGDEN, UT
San Saba News & Star

Notes from the Spring Creek Arts Guild

There are those who start a project and work through to finish that one project before they start another. Those people are known as Project Monogamists. Then there are people like me, Project Polygamists. Project Polygamists have a multiple projects going on at the same time. These projects are some combination of active or hibernating.
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Alexandra Trusova Skates to Stooges & Florence + the Machine, Almost Refuses to Take Olympic Podium In True Punk Fashion

We’ve seen performances set to everything from Star Wars to Janet Jackson to Daft Punk at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but the women’s free skate competition was treated to an unexpectedly punk needle drop during the Thursday (Feb. 17) night broadcast on NBC. Seventeen-year-old Alexandra Trusova, competing as part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), nabbed a silver medal skating to the Stooges’ proto-punk classic “I Wanna Be Your Dog” via the John McCrea cover that cropped up in Disney’s 2021 film Cruella.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Art League’s jewelry trunk show to open Feb. 11

The Rehoboth Art League will host its 5th Annual Jewelry Trunk Show from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12. This event, held the weekend prior to Valentine’s Day, features handcrafted jewelry on display and available for purchase in the galleries at the league’s historic Henlopen Acres campus. This juried group of jewelers, made up of artisans from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, represents some of the most unique talent from around the region. Attendees can see what inspires their work and discuss with them the processes they use in creating their one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Daily Herald

Art and Market Aurora opens spring markets Feb. 12

Art & Market Aurora will be back at Society 57 for six dates starting Saturday, Feb. 12. The Aurora Downtown group's indoor market features several local vendors at the event space and coffeehouse located at 100 S. River St. The market will feature both food and artisan vendors on second...
AURORA, IL
Brainerd Dispatch

Performing Arts — Feb. 9

Pequot Lakes Community Theater presents ‘Recommended Reading for Girls’. Performances of “Recommended Reading for Girls,” a heart-warming comedy/drama play by Ellen Struve, will be at the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
WGNtv.com

Academy of Arts celebrates A Night of Broadway Feb 18

The Academy of Arts is celebrating a Night of Broadway for a good cause. A Night of Broadway is set for February 18 at the Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College in Naperville. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. with a concert at 7 p.m. A reception follows at 8...
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
Norristown Times Herald

Perkiomen Valley Art Center features Jon Bond on Feb. 20

SCHWENKSVILLE — Berks County artist Jon Bond will share his artistic perspectives with the Perkiomen Valley Art Center at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Engage Art Studio, 1005 N. Gravel Pike. He will describe the methods and stories that underpin many of his original works. “Jon draws inspiration...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Vogue

Julia Fox Will Not Be Parted From Her Low-Rise Trousers

Julia Fox’s wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving. After her highly publicised break-up with Kanye West, the Uncut Gems actor – or, “Uncut Jahms”, as per the viral video of her on sex and advice podcast Call Her Daddy – and following her well-timed appearance on LaQuan Smith’s runway at New York Fashion Week, Fox continues to dress in as unapologetically attention-grabbing a fashion as she has since the relationship thrust her into the spotlight.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Herald

Buckets 'N' Boards comes to Batavia Fine Arts Centre Feb. 11

Batavia Fine Arts Centre welcomes Buckets 'N' Boards at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. For tickets, visit hwww.bataviafineartscentre.org/events/bucks-n-boards/. Tickets, with dynamic pricing, are $20 to $38. Ticket prices may increase based on ticket availability and as a performance nears. Buckets 'N' Boards comedy percussion show is a spectacularly imaginative work...
BATAVIA, IL
Distractify

People Throw Stuffed Animals at Figure Skaters After They Finish Their Events

One of the most incredible things a person can witness is a figure skating routine that has been executed flawlessly. It's understandable, then, that many who attend figure skating events want to find some way to show their appreciation. That's why, somewhat randomly, it's become a tradition to throw stuffed animals onto the ice at the end of an excellent figure skating routine.
ANIMALS
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Community Policy