Art Notes for Feb. 17

The Rehoboth Art League will host its 5th Annual Jewelry Trunk Show from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12. This event, held the weekend prior to Valentine’s Day, features handcrafted jewelry on display and available for purchase in the galleries at the league’s historic Henlopen Acres campus. This juried group of jewelers, made up of artisans from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, represents some of the most unique talent from around the region. Attendees can see what inspires their work and discuss with them the processes they use in creating their one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 14 DAYS AGO