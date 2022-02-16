ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimizely, Google Cloud Partner to Drive Web and Full Stack Experimentation

By Ray Sharma
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, this week announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, which includes moving its market-leading experimentation solutions to Google Cloud. The multi-year agreement indicates a commitment by the two companies to collaborate on innovative opportunities and bring advanced,...

WWD

Vince Taps NewStore for In-store Omnichannel Platform

Click here to read the full article. Vince, which is one of three brands owned by Vince Holding Corp., has tapped NewStore for its “in-store shopping experience” platform. The omnichannel solution includes mobile POS, inventory management and store fulfillment, as well as clienteling capabilities. The rollout of the platform will be at the brand’s 68 stores in the U.S. Terms of the solution rollout were not disclosed. NewStore said in a statement that Vince “also offers a branded NewStore Consumer App, which is fully integrated into the NewStore platform. This launch makes Vince the latest customer to leverage the full NewStore Omnichannel...
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Subscriber-Controlled Plan Options Can Drive Customer Satisfaction and Engagement

Subscription eCommerce solved many a dilemma for both consumers and retailers when the pandemic shut down in-store shopping, and the trend shows few signs of slowing. The global subscription and billing management market is projected to reach $7.43 billion by 2027, according to one report — up from $3.97 billion in 2020 and representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. These numbers reflect an increasing average monthly spend on subscription services for many consumers. The highest spend in 2021 went toward mobile phone services, Wi-Fi, streaming TV and movie services, Amazon Prime, music streaming and gaming services.
thefastmode.com

A Deep Dive into AI for Wireless Networks Featured

Wireless networks have evolved tremendously from the first GSM SMS two-word message, “Merry Christmas,” in 1992 to today’s expectation of 100 Mbps - with a real desire for 1 Gbps for the average wireless consumer. Over the ensuing years, semiconductor technology has followed Moore’s law to shrink chip features by over a factor of 5000, enabling more complex processing algorithms and wide bands of new RF spectrum. Wireless customers reluctantly tolerated dropped calls when mobile service began because it was better than stopping to find a payphone. Now we expect ubiquitous high-speed data service anywhere, anytime. Today’s lifestyles and thousands of new mobile applications have resulted in technology complexity outpacing conventional signal processing and network management algorithms. Fortunately, AI’s rapid evolution provides solutions which work symbiotically with current wireless standards to address these challenges and offer a clear path to next generation cellular.
InfoQ.com

Google Cloud Introduces Certificate Manager

Google Cloud recently introduced the public preview of Certificate Manager, a service that integrates with External HTTPS Load Balancing to manage multiple certificates and domains. Customers can automatically issue and renew Google-managed certificates or upload certificates generated by third-party certificate authorities (CAs), with Certificate Manager storing and deploying certificates to...
thefastmode.com

Telefónica Validates New Open RAN All-in-One 5G SA Small Cell

Telefónica this week announced the successful validation of its new Open RAN all-in-one 5G Standalone small cell. The demonstration carried out by Node-H and Askey in Telefonica’s Technology & Automation Lab is a step forward to deliver highly performant, open, flexible, secure and reliable 5G services with small cells. With this ORAN-compliant solution Telefonica targets to increase the small cell ecosystem by delivering an innovative product that enables a wide range of use cases for different vertical markets.
thefastmode.com

Totogi's New Marketplace Allows Telcos to Integrate Pre-negotiated Offers

Totogi, the telco BSS company, this week announced the launch of Totogi Marketplace, a service that allows telcos to integrate pre-negotiated offers from over 90 global content and lifestyle brands, such as Apple Music, SoundCloud and Ticketmaster, via a single API. It’s easy for CSPs of all sizes to use...
thefastmode.com

Türk Telekom Deploys Telenity’s VCP-Based SMSC Solution

Telenity this week announced that its Mobile Short Message Service Center (SMSC) is successfully deployed by Türk Telekom, a leading information and communication technologies company in Turkey. Telenity’s SMSC solution has been deployed in two separate data centers to ensure geographical redundancy. It has been tested in accordance with...
ZDNet

Bardeen.ai moves out of stealth for browser-based no-code productivity platform

Bardeen.ai launched out of stealth this week with a browser-based no-code productivity platform. It also announced a seed round of $3.5 million from 468 Capital and FirstMark Capital. Its software automates repetitive tasks such as scraping information from an app or web site and creating a spreadsheet or database of...
ZDNet

Microsoft warns of emerging 'ice phishing' threat on blockchain, DeFi networks

Microsoft has warned of new threats impacting blockchain technologies and Web3 including "ice phishing" campaigns. The blockchain, decentralized technologies, DeFi, smart contracts, the concept of a 'metaverse' and Web3 -- the decentralized foundation built on top of cryptographic systems that underlay blockchain projects -- all have the potential to produce radical changes in how we understand and experience connectivity today.
thefastmode.com

Optus Launch New 5G Innovation Program & Hub

Optus Enterprise has announced the launch of a new 5G led Innovation Program, designed to bring enterprise, SMBs and startups together. With the cumulative impact of 5G technology over the decade estimated at $130bn of extra economic activity, the program aims to identify, test and explore future-state 5G use cases and how they can apply to business, Government and community life today and in the years to come.
ZDNet

AWS looks to tap APAC demand for edge access with Local Zones

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled plans to set up 10 Local Zones in Asia-Pacific, as part of a global rollout that will add another 22 locations to the fold. The move to push cloud capabilities to the edge is in line with growing enterprise demand for ultra-low latency and distributed service delivery.
TechRadar

Nokia and IBM spin-off Kyndryl partner on private 4G and 5G

Nokia and Kyndryl, the managed infrastructure services business spun off by IBM last year, have entered into a partnership that will see the two develop and provide private cellular networking and edge computing services to enterprises. A private 4G or 5G network provides dedicated access to a specific customer, using...
thefastmode.com

Juniper Partner with Vodafone & Parallel Wireless on Open RAN Use Case Trial

Juniper Networks announced that it is working with Vodafone and Parallel Wireless, a pioneer in Open RAN solutions, conducting a multivendor RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) trial for tenant-aware admission control use cases. The trial, initially running in Vodafone’s test labs in Turkey and with plans to move into its test...
ZDNet

How to become an AI engineer

Computers can calculate complex equations, detect patterns, and solve problems faster than the human brain ever could. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the science of making intelligent machines and computer programs. AI engineers are at the forefront of that field. AI comprises multiple subfields, including machine learning, which is one of...
ZDNet

More democratization of advanced technology is inevitable

If a sales or other line-of-business executive in your enterprise isn't talking about artificial intelligence these days, it's time to ask why -- and get them on board. We're running out of excuses when it pertains to moving to advanced transformative technologies. Solutions such as AI are now readily available, and businesses no longer need to make heavy investments to stay ahead in today's digital economy. Furthermore, it's getting impossible to do business without transformative digital technologies. It's only a matter of will, of education, and evangelizing of the new horizons these technologies open for the business.
TechCrunch

Voltron Data grabs $110M to build startup based on Apache Arrow project

Voltron Data co-founder and CEO Josh Patterson said that at its heart, the startup is a standards company that aims to spread the word on the power of data and analytics standardization via Apache Arrow. “Our goal is to take the existing data analytics ecosystem and improve it based on...
ZDNet

IBM creates free sustainability accelerator for non-profits and NGOs

On Tuesday, IBM announced the launch of its Sustainability Accelerator, a free two-year program designed to help non-profit and government organizations working with populations vulnerable to climate change, pollution and extreme weather. IBM will be offering the groups a range of technological services -- including cloud and AI technology --...
The Hollywood Reporter

iHeartMedia Invests in Podcast Platform Sounder From Former Spotify, Google Executives

iHeartMedia is leading a Series A investment round for Sounder, a podcast platform formed in 2019 by former Spotify and Google executives, the companies said on Wednesday. The investment will coincide with a commercial partnership between the two companies that will see iHeart’s 750+ original podcasts use Sounder’s technology to improve audience data insights and boost monetization. iHeart will also use Sounder’s automated advertising service, called Audio Data Cloud, that will allow advertisers to place ad spots more seamlessly in shows that fit with the company’s brand identity.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmbie Awards: Washington Post's 'Post Reports' Podcast Leads With 4...
TheStreet

Amazon Is Quietly Hiring for the Metaverse

Tech giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report is hiring for the metaverse without necessarily calling attention to it. Amazon's gaming engine Lumberyard, which has struggled to make inroads into the gaming developer space, is hiring its first metaverse person. The job titled "Senior Product Manager, Technical (AWS Game...
