Music

New Album: Nick Latham, NL1

By Bass Musician
bassmusicianmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackpool-born virtuoso bassist Nick Latham returns with his debut full-length album, NL1. Entirely self-produced in his small home setup and with a budget of zero, NL1 is the long-awaited follow-up to the 2012 EP Can’t Sleep In Silence – set for release on March 25th. Combining a...

bassmusicianmagazine.com

Stereogum

Hear Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, & Chris Chaney’s NHC Cover Level 42 & Pink Floyd On New EP

NHC is the new rock supergroup matching Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with Hawkins on lead vocals. They announced their existence with two songs in September and returned with two more songs in November. Today they’ve got four more tracks for us, delivered in the form of a debut EP.
ROCK MUSIC
The Sanford Herald

The Cure working on new album

Robert Smith says The Cure are working on a new album. The 62-year-old singer/songwriter assured fans that he and his bandmates are planning to have new music to perform once they hit the road on tour again and revealed his desire to release a new album is "overwhelming". Thank you...
MUSIC
103GBF

Stream Slash’s New Album ‘4’

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have released their latest album 4, which can be streamed below. The band made it in Nashville last year, aiming to record 10 songs in 10 days with minimal overdubs in a bid to capture an immediate, almost live feel. In a recent...
MUSIC
Person
Victor Wooten
Person
Jaco Pastorius
loudersound.com

The 10 best Styx songs

Arguably the ultimate pomp rock band, Styx practically invented the genre in the mid 70s. The Chicago band mixed sophisticated musicianship, straightforward melodies and a flair for showmanship, while the core – original vocalist/keyboard player Dennis DeYoung, plus guitarists Tommy Shaw and James Young – ensured the approach remained intact while also constantly being refined, throughout the glory days in the 70s and 80s.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey posts rare selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon’s public plea

As always, Mariah Carey is unbothered. Just a few days after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released a song dedicated to their relationship, the “We Belong Together singer shared a look at her Valentine’s Day, which she spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka. Clearly, she’s wasn’t spending her special day thinking about the Wild ‘N Out creator.
CELEBRITIES
#Alien Ant Farm
Deadline

Ian McDonald Dies: King Crimson & Foreigner Co-Founder Was 75

Ian McDonald, a multi-instrumentalist and co-founder of rock bands King Crimson and Foreigner, has died. He was 75. According to McDonald’s spokesperson, McDonald passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in New York City. Cause of death has not been provided. Born in 1946 in Osterley, Middlesex, England, McDonald co-founded King Crimson in 1968 with Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, and Peter Sinfield. He went on to form Foreigner in 1976 with Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, and Ed Gagliardi. He was with the group until 1980, playing rhythm guitar, woodwinds, and keys. McDonald reunited with Foreigner’s surviving original members in 2017 and 2018. He worked with Asia, among other bands and musicians. More from Deadline'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' EPs On Entering 1960s With Season 4, "Unsettled" Future, & NYC Pivot During Covid ShootMarg Helgenberger Set For Season 2 Of 'CSI: Vegas', Will Reprise Catherine RolePeacock Bolsters Animated Kids Programming Slate With 'Megamind,' 'Abominable' Series & More
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Calls Grammy Nomination ‘Unbelievable’

Wolfgang Van Halen recently officially embarked on his own solo career. He released his first Mammoth WVH album in June 2021. Prior to his solo artist mission, Wolfgang Van Halen was a bassist for Van Halen alongside his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The group disbanded following his father’s death and Wolfgang finally decided to take a personal direction with his music. His first album has gotten raving reviews from critics.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
KOOL 101.7

Journey Reveal ‘Freedom’ Album Title and Track Listing

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has revealed the title and track listing of the band's new album, Freedom. Schon shared an Instagram post containing the band's signature scarab logo, the Freedom title and the 15-song track listing with the caption, "Teaser … it’s coming and it’s loaded." You...
ROCK MUSIC
Distractify

'Growing Up Hip Hop' Star Briana Latrise Says She Was Arrested in Front of Her Son

Fans of the reality series Growing Up Hip Hop were first introduced to Briana Latrise during the show's second season. Briana is the eldest daughter of record executive Kendu Isaacs, who was married to Grammy Award-winning singer Mary J. Blige from 2003 to 2016. Briana's story, including her estranged relationship with her father, has been a focal point on Growing Up Hip Hop for years, with the third season recounting the fallout from Kendu and Mary's breakup.
TV & VIDEOS
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Eddie Vedder cover the Beatles, Prince and Jimi Hendrix with Josh Klinghoffer, Andrew Watt and Chad Smith

Vedder and his band of Red Hot Chili Peppers vets have kicked off their Earthlings tour with plenty of setlist surprises, including Pearl Jam rarities and some big-name covers. Eddie Vedder has set off on tour in support of forthcoming solo album Earthling with an all-star band that includes Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jane’s Addiction members – and the setlists so far have played host to a wealth of classic covers and the occasional Pearl Jam deep cut.
MUSIC

