‘Lower our expectations’ – Gary Lineker says Lionel Messi could be on decline as 34-year-old misses penalty for PSG

By John Hutchinson
 2 days ago

GARY LINEKER has warned football fans to 'lower expectations' in the wake of Lionel Messi missing his first ever penalty against Real Madrid.

The PSG man fluffed his lines from 12 yards in the Champions League clash at home to the Spanish giants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BAeh_0eGqFI4200
Lionel Messi saw his penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46skHO_0eGqFI4200
Gary Lineker thinks football fans need to 'lower expectations' when it comes to Messi and Ronaldo as they get older Credit: Rex

He watched on as ex-Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois saved his weak effort just after the hour mark.

But the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's blushes were spared when Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant individual goal in injury-time to win it for the Parisians.

Speaking after the last-16 tie, former Tottenham and England star Lineker tried to put some perspective on things.

He tweeted: "Messi is 35 in June. Ronaldo has just turned 37. We should probably lower our expectations.

"They still do wonderful things, but not even these footballing Gods can defy father time forever."

Things went a lot better for Ronaldo however on Wednesday night, as he netted a fine goal in Manchester United's 2-0 win at home to Brighton in the Premier League.

The drama at the Parc des Princes occurred in the 62nd minute when Mbappe was brought down by Dani Carvajal following a trademark burst into the box.

Ex-Barcelona ace Messi stepped up to the plate, having netted all five of his previous penalties against Real.

But the Argentine was denied a 126th Champions League goal as Courtois dived the right way, blocking the shot.

The Belgian goalie and his Real team-mates celebrated like they had just won the European Cup.

Indeed, the Spaniards had been on the back foot for nearly the entire game, and the save was as good as a goal scored up the other end.

But Real's stubborn defence finally gave way in the 93rd minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBo20_0eGqFI4200
Messi could not believe he had fluffed his lines from 12 yards out

Daily Mail

Xavi launches defence of Lionel Messi following his penalty miss against Real Madrid as Barcelona boss says it is 'normal' for the PSG star to receive criticism but he remains 'the best player in the history of football'

Xavi has leapt to the defence of Lionel Messi following the Paris Saint-Germain star's penalty miss against Real Madrid, insisting it is 'normal' for people to criticise the Argentine. Messi, 34, failed to convert from 12 yards when handed a spot kick in the first leg of PSG's last-16 clash...
