ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I live in a terraced house & transformed a tiny alleyway into a garden so I can grow my own veg – it saves me hundreds

By Martha Cliff
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DYXz_0eGqDJsL00

A SAVVY woman has revealed how she transformed a tiny alleyway in her home into a vegetable garden so she can grow all her own produce.

Yazmin Highton, 30, from Manchester who shares her gardening journey on Instagram, said she initially had no interest in growing her own food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48J8Ec_0eGqDJsL00
Yazmin Highton transformed the alleyway behind her home into a vegetable garden Credit: latestdeals.co.uk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSY8f_0eGqDJsL00
She grows and harvests all of her own fruit and veg Credit: latestdeals.co.uk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1VO8_0eGqDJsL00
She creates plenty of healthy recipes from her produce, saving her hundreds Credit: latestdeals.co.uk

She told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk: “I grew up with parents who grew their own food, but really wasn’t interested in it until having my own home.

“But after settling into our home, I realised it would be nice to have a nice garden, with things I could take inside and eat right away. Plus, it was a great hobby that I could do from home, but still get outdoors and get some exercise too!”

But creating a garden from scratch was no easy feat with the policy officer having to start from scratch.

Yazmin continued: “I live in a terraced house with a tiny paved yard. It’s taken some creativity and inspiration from others locally, but I first started by growing in small pots, planters, and hanging baskets in my own yard.

“Then I began clearing out our communal alleyway with a couple of neighbours, as some other nearby streets had done similar.

“After clearing dumped rubbish and weeds, we began sourcing pots, soil, seeds, plants, etc and began planting. Although it’s a shared space, it’s so quiet and lovely even though we are in a busy area.

“Initially, we needed any supplies we could get hold of to grow produce in, plus soil. We used upcycled buckets, containers, cheap or free pots, etc.

“We bought peat-free soil from the shop. Eventually, we were awarded a neighbourhood improvement fund from our local council, which we used to invest in giant wooden raised beds, buying soil and manure by the tonne, and more plug plants and seeds.

“The building of the raised beds and filling them took a few days overall. Maintenance of the alleyway is regular, but the nicer it looks, the more people who get involved and the less time individually it takes.

“We bought a lot of plug plants initially just to fill in the space and make sure we had some stuff early on, but now as we are more settled in, I plant from seed in late winter/ early spring for summer and autumn harvests.”

Yazmin’s vegetable garden started small, but has grown significantly in the time that she’s had it.

She continued: “Initially we began in 2018 with some potatoes, but it’s grown significantly since then and each year we try new things!

“So far I have grown potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, raspberries, peppers, chillies, lettuce, broad beans, chives, strawberries, garlic, shallots, green beans, sunflowers (for sunflower seeds), courgette, radishes, red cabbage, cucumbers and pumpkins. I’m sure I’m forgetting some things, too!”

Once the crops are ready, Yazmin can begin preparing meals that aren’t just budget-friendly, but super healthy, too.

“I make loads of classics like roast potatoes and carrots,” she says.

“I’ve made fajitas with peppers and shallots, falafel with broad beans, salads, basically anything I’d normally have, but with local and fresh produce! We save £100s during each harvest season.

“One of my favourite recipes is falafel, which is made with broad beans in Egypt where I am originally from. I make them using 400g fresh broad beans, soaked in cold water overnight, with spring onions, parsley, garlic, cumin powder and bicarbonate of soda.

“I form them into thick but flat patties and fry them. You can also dip them in sesame seeds before frying, or freeze them to have fresh falafel all year round! Once the patties are brown, they are best served with tahini, fresh vegetables, pitta bread and hummus.”

Yazmin says that you don’t need to be green fingered or have a lot of time to develop your own plot.

“Anyone can give it a go regardless of where they’re living,” she says.

“I’d suggest people just give it a try! Some things are really easy to grow outdoors either in pots or in the ground, like potatoes, and can feed you for months. You don’t need fancy stuff or tons of space.

“There is often lots of garden stuff, including seedlings, going for free or cheap on Freecycle and Facebook Marketplace, too. I’d also suggest if anyone is considering a similar community project, finding out if there are grants available to help with initial costs and getting a few neighbours involved.

“There’s a lot of reasons people grow their own. It’s fun and relaxing, it keeps you busy, but a big one for me is it reduces my environmental impact. I don’t grow ALL my own food, but I grow enough to have it throughout my meals for most of the year.

“Sometimes I only get a small crop, enough for a meal or two, but that still is a small change! I love knowing my small changes add up over time and it makes it so much easier to do day-to-day. I know sometimes it feels overwhelming and we feel we have to do all or nothing, but even little things matter and even if you can’t do it every time, doing it sometimes is good too!”

Tom Church, Co-Founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, said: “Yazmin is clearly dedicated to fruit and vegetable gardening - it’s great that she teamed up with members of her community to create a space for harvesting crops.

“As she rightly said, it just takes a few small changes to make a difference. If we all did that, imagine the impact it would have.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGDP8_0eGqDJsL00
Yazmin says you don't need a big space to create a vegetable garden Credit: latestdeals.co.uk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hL8H4_0eGqDJsL00
She says that gardening is a fun and relaxing hobby Credit: latestdeals.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Here’s an Unexpected Spot to Find Some Extra Storage in Your Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you think of storage solutions, your mind probably takes you to IKEA or The Container Store, right? Both retailers offer luxe-looking, elaborate closet units for less and all sorts of cubbies and baskets to corral clutter. But when it comes to keeping things neat in her own apartment, paper craft designer Aparna Sudhakar had a different idea, and it works like a charm.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Alleyway#Fruit#House
Taste Of Home

What’s a Bottle Tree—and How Do I Make One?

Plastic gnomes and flamingos aside, the most perplexing objects I’ve seen sprouting from gardens are glass bottles. This upcycled specimen—a series of colorful, empty vessels branching out from a central trunk—is a bottle tree, and it’s as much a Southern tradition as pecan pie. But its origins reach back centuries and across continents.
GARDENING
The Independent

Voices: I tried to live the tiny house dream with a baby and a toddler. Things quickly fell apart

Little pinpricks of blood are seeping through the back of my pajama top. There’s a tiny person making the human crossbar of the letter H between my wife and I, as we both take on the form of contortionists simply to remain in bed. The culprit of the pinpricks is my toddler — or rather, my toddler’s razor-sharp talon toenails sawing through her footie pajamas and into my otherwise precariously arched back. The bed is too small for the three of us, a sentiment known all too well to parents of young children.But our situation is a bit different. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman regrets leaving cat home alone after seeing him do this on camera

Shanghai resident, Yi, had left her home for a few days to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her family. But unfortunately, she had to leave her precious cat, Lil O, behind. Thanks to technology, she was able to keep a close eye on the feline through her pet camera.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Egypt
shefinds

The Surprising Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags And Circles

Dark circles can be caused be a variety of factors— from natural aging to hereditary reasons to a diet lacking essential nutrients. If you have eye bags that feel noticeable and you’re wondering if you’re drinking anything that might be making them worse, we spoke with dermatologists who pointed out one type of drink you might want to consume less for the sake of your dark circles.
DRINKS
The Independent

Dog owner shocks viewers with ‘alarming’ size of 13-month-old puppy: ‘How are you not scared?’

A dog owner has left people on social media astounded, and slightly intimidated, after showing the size of his puppy at just 13 months old.The owner of Appa, an Alabai puppy, frequently shares videos of the dog on TikTok, where he posts under the username @appathealabai.In one recent video, Appa’s owner attempted to convey the actual size of the dog with a video of the Alabai, also known as a Central Asian shepherd dog, standing on its hind legs in front of the front door.In the clip, which included the text caption: “Is the front door a good comparison?” it...
PETS
Good News Network

Kefir the Maine Coon Cat is So Big People Mistake Him For a Dog

Meet “the world’s biggest cat,” a kitty so large people think it’s a dog—and he’s still growing. The oversized puss belongs to Yulia Minina, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol. She bought Kefir—named after a popular, milky fermented drink—almost two...
ANIMALS
purewow.com

This Is the Absolute Best Time to Water Your Plants to Keep Them Thriving

Being a plant parent is a big job, and two of the most important things to figure out are when is the best time to water plants and just how much water they need. You can always opt for drought-resistant plants such as echeveria and aloe, but what if thirsty blooms such as roses and hydrangeas are calling your name? And if you decide to go the gardening route, surely a backyard full of succulents does not make a dynamic garden. The situation can be tricky, so we decided to consult the pros and reached out to Alfred Palomares, Vice President of Merchandising and Resident Plant Dad at 1-800-Flowers.com to give us the rundown on watering plants.
GARDENING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
327K+
Followers
8K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy