Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight purse: How much are fighters each earning from HUGE grudge match?

By James Orr
 2 days ago
AMIR KHAN and Kell Brook FINALLY settle their differences in the ring on Saturday night.

The pair have been embroiled in a 10-year war of words as the Battle of Britain concludes in Manchester.

Amir Khan and Kell Brook face off in Manchester

Brook and Khan will be fined a "six-figure" fee for every pound above the agreed limit if they miss weight, promoter Ben Shalom confirmed.

The duo will clash at 149lbs, which is two pounds above the welterweight limit.

Shalom said: "They are both taking the weight seriously.

"There shouldn't be problems with the weight because they are so motivated.

"Despite the huge financial penalties, we expect both fighters to come prepared."

When is Amir Khan vs Kell Brook?

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook takes place this Saturday night, February 19.

Expect the ring walk time at around 10.30pm.

The Manchester Arena - which sold out in under 10 mins - plays host.

What TV channel and live stream is Amir Khan vs Kell Brook on?

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook will be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers.

The event will start at 6pm on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491), Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492) and in UHD (Dolby Atmos available).

🥊 Khan vs Brook - ring walk time, undercard, TV channel and live stream info for HUGE fight night

What is the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight purse?

Khan will reportedly earn £5m for the bout, with Brook on £3m.

Bolton star Khan has said he is getting a "lion's share" of the purse.

What have they said?

Khan: "I don’t hate Kell, this is just another day at the office.

"There is no love between us but I have been living in Kell’s head for the past 10 years, I might even owe him some rent for it.

"But now I have to put him in place.

"After the fight, there will be respect and maybe we can even be friends, he does seem like a nice guy.

"Maybe one day we will have a coffee together and a chit-chat but now is too soon."

Brook: "He is a drama queen, he has a terrible ego, while I am a down-to-earth kid who wants to make the fight at almost any cost.

"I know what we have had to do to make this fight, bend over backwards, and I know this fight has only happened because of me.

"If I go a pound over, it costs me £100,000. Every pound is £100,000 so I cannot afford to do it.

"It makes it interesting and exciting but I am preparing for him now and waiting for this to get confirmed has put me in a bad way before.

"I am excited to put everything on hold and get this fight done."

