ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

I do... again! Prince Charles' goddaughter India Hicks has a SECOND wedding celebration at home in the Bahamas after tying the knot with David Flint Wood in Oxfordshire

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Prince Charles' goddaughter India Hicks waited 26 years to marry her partner David Flint Wood.

So the couple can be forgiven for wanting to go big with their celebrations.

Three months after tying the knot officially in a traditional English country wedding last September, the couple held a second reception in the Bahamas, it has emerged.

The couple live on Harbour Island with their five children, Felix, Amory, Conrad, Domino, and their adopted son Wesley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHavu_0eGptUll00
I do... again! Three months after marrying David Flint Wood in Oxfordshire in September 2021, India Hicks celebrated for a second time at home in the Bahamas. The couple snuck away to share a kiss under the stars (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dyof6_0eGptUll00
Time to party! On December 27, they gathered in the garden of their beautiful white-washed home with their children and family and friends who couldn't travel to the UK for the first ceremony. Above, one of the al fresco bars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qf7Mk_0eGptUll00
Worth the wait: Prince Charles's goddaughter India Hicks wed David Flint Wood, her partner of 26 years, in September 2021

On December 27, they gathered in the garden of their beautiful white-washed home with their children and family and friends who couldn't travel to the UK for the first ceremony. Photos were taken by Paola Wells.

India, who served as bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, looked beautiful in a white embroidered dress by Australian brand Zimmermann, which she wore with wedges.

'It was quite hard to find a dress that works for dancing, a tropical location, and an older bride,' India told bridal publication Over The Moon.

She found the dress when she visited the Zimmermann showroom with her daughter in New York City.

'Then I thought, "I want something that I can pass down to my daughter." That I can say, "This is the dress I wore when we celebrated our wedding on the island.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267ly2_0eGptUll00
Simple back garden celebration: A cocktail bar set up between two palm trees underneath a string of fairy lights
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mngpb_0eGptUll00
Surprise! A friend organised for fireworks as a touching wedding gift for India Hicks, much to the bride's delight 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWQiu_0eGptUll00
Partying into the small hours: Fun-loving bride India said the partied continued, both inside and outside the house

The dress also had a similar shape to the Emilia Wickstead gown she wore for her first wedding reception in Oxfordshire.

In keeping with the relaxed atmosphere, India wore her hair pulled back into a simple ponytail.

David, a former Saatchi & Saatchi ad-man turned-decorator, looked handsome in chinos and a dark top.

Guests including celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe gathered underneath a canopy of string lights and multiple bars were set up around the garden.

Flowers included palm fronds, white hyrangeas and jasmine from the couple's garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CD4b_0eGptUll00
Bite-sized delight: Cupcakes served at the celebration

Cheese was served, alongside a four-tier cake, and guests sipped cocktails under the moonlight sky.

In a spectacular moment, fireworks were set off as a surprise gift for the bride.

She added: It was brilliant to have everybody together,” India says. “We danced, danced, and danced all night underneath the stars.'

The island celebration was worlds apart from the traditional English wedding in September.

India opted for a 'very conventional service' in her home village of Brightwell Baldwin, Oxfordshire, even choosing the church where she was christened.

The service 'had all the English wedding trimmings, complete with a choir and an organist', India wrote of the day.

Friends including Brooke Shields, Christian Louboutin and Sophie Dahl were among the guests, as were members of India's well-connected family. Her grandfather was Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl of Burma.

The bride was driven to the service by her adopted son, Welsey, and walked down the aisle by her eldest son, Felix. Daughter Domino was chief bridesmaid and wore Emilia Wickstead, who also designed the wedding dress.

After the church service the congregation strolled across the road to the Lord Nelson pub for Bloody Marys, Pimm's and lunch. The main celebration - dinner and dancing - had taken place the night before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJ3fh_0eGptUll00
Family affair: India and David, who share five children, were joined by her mother, Patricia Mountbatten (in blue hat) and daughter Domino (second from right) at the service at Brightwell Baldwin Parish Church in Oxfordshire in September
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FQCn_0eGptUll00
Low-key: After the church service the congregation strolled across the road to the Lord Nelson pub for Bloody Marys, Pimm's and lunch, pictured. The main celebration - dinner and dancing - had taken place the night before 

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Sarah Ferguson Heartbreak: Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife Worried She’ll Get Kicked Out Of The Royal Lodge? Prince Charles Targets Former Sister-In-Law

Sarah Ferguson could allegedly be evicted from the Royal Lodge by Prince Charles. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have been divorced for over two decades, but the exes still live together at the Royal Lodge. Their setup inside the property remains unknown, but it’s entirely possible for the exes to...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Brooke Shields
Person
Rachel Zoe
Person
India Hicks
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Fans Shock: Royal Watchers Notice Strange Detail In Photos With Prince Charles From Engagement To Welcoming Sons Prince William, Harry

Prince Charles appears taller than Princess Diana in their photos when they have the same height. Princess Diana and Prince Charles have several photos over the years. However, some fans are baffled because they noticed a strange detail in their pictures over the years, from their engagement to the time they welcomed their sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#British Royal Family#Uk#English#Australian#Saatchi Saatchi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles’ Wife Doesn’t Understand Why Meghan Markle Was Named As Patron Of The National Theater? Future Queen Consort Allegedly Miffed At Duchess

Camilla Parker Bowles doesn't allegedly understand why Meghan Markle became patron. The British monarchy is going through some important changes. In recent weeks, it was announced that Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton would take over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s patronages. The Duchess of Cornwall has been named as the patron of the National Theater, while Middleton was named as the patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

299K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy