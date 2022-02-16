I do... again! Prince Charles' goddaughter India Hicks has a SECOND wedding celebration at home in the Bahamas after tying the knot with David Flint Wood in Oxfordshire

Prince Charles' goddaughter India Hicks waited 26 years to marry her partner David Flint Wood.

So the couple can be forgiven for wanting to go big with their celebrations.

Three months after tying the knot officially in a traditional English country wedding last September, the couple held a second reception in the Bahamas, it has emerged.

The couple live on Harbour Island with their five children, Felix, Amory, Conrad, Domino, and their adopted son Wesley.

I do... again! Three months after marrying David Flint Wood in Oxfordshire in September 2021, India Hicks celebrated for a second time at home in the Bahamas. The couple snuck away to share a kiss under the stars (pictured)

Time to party! On December 27, they gathered in the garden of their beautiful white-washed home with their children and family and friends who couldn't travel to the UK for the first ceremony. Above, one of the al fresco bars

Worth the wait: Prince Charles's goddaughter India Hicks wed David Flint Wood, her partner of 26 years, in September 2021

On December 27, they gathered in the garden of their beautiful white-washed home with their children and family and friends who couldn't travel to the UK for the first ceremony. Photos were taken by Paola Wells.

India, who served as bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, looked beautiful in a white embroidered dress by Australian brand Zimmermann, which she wore with wedges.

'It was quite hard to find a dress that works for dancing, a tropical location, and an older bride,' India told bridal publication Over The Moon.

She found the dress when she visited the Zimmermann showroom with her daughter in New York City.

'Then I thought, "I want something that I can pass down to my daughter." That I can say, "This is the dress I wore when we celebrated our wedding on the island.'

Simple back garden celebration: A cocktail bar set up between two palm trees underneath a string of fairy lights

Surprise! A friend organised for fireworks as a touching wedding gift for India Hicks, much to the bride's delight

Partying into the small hours: Fun-loving bride India said the partied continued, both inside and outside the house

The dress also had a similar shape to the Emilia Wickstead gown she wore for her first wedding reception in Oxfordshire.

In keeping with the relaxed atmosphere, India wore her hair pulled back into a simple ponytail.

David, a former Saatchi & Saatchi ad-man turned-decorator, looked handsome in chinos and a dark top.

Guests including celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe gathered underneath a canopy of string lights and multiple bars were set up around the garden.

Flowers included palm fronds, white hyrangeas and jasmine from the couple's garden.

Bite-sized delight: Cupcakes served at the celebration

Cheese was served, alongside a four-tier cake, and guests sipped cocktails under the moonlight sky.

In a spectacular moment, fireworks were set off as a surprise gift for the bride.

She added: It was brilliant to have everybody together,” India says. “We danced, danced, and danced all night underneath the stars.'

The island celebration was worlds apart from the traditional English wedding in September.

India opted for a 'very conventional service' in her home village of Brightwell Baldwin, Oxfordshire, even choosing the church where she was christened.

The service 'had all the English wedding trimmings, complete with a choir and an organist', India wrote of the day.

Friends including Brooke Shields, Christian Louboutin and Sophie Dahl were among the guests, as were members of India's well-connected family. Her grandfather was Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl of Burma.

The bride was driven to the service by her adopted son, Welsey, and walked down the aisle by her eldest son, Felix. Daughter Domino was chief bridesmaid and wore Emilia Wickstead, who also designed the wedding dress.

After the church service the congregation strolled across the road to the Lord Nelson pub for Bloody Marys, Pimm's and lunch. The main celebration - dinner and dancing - had taken place the night before.

Family affair: India and David, who share five children, were joined by her mother, Patricia Mountbatten (in blue hat) and daughter Domino (second from right) at the service at Brightwell Baldwin Parish Church in Oxfordshire in September