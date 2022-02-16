ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bizarre way a desperate search and rescue mission ended after a 15 YEAR OLD emergency beacon went off

By John Toher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

An Australian rescue helicopter team have given a whole new meaning to being down in the dumps after a search and rescue mission went awry.

The Sunshine Coast search and rescue team sprung into action after receiving a the call shortly after 9:30am on Tuesday, with a distress signal sent from somewhere in the in the Caboolture region.

Using the onboard direction finder, the crew managed to pinpoint the exact location of the distress signal to the Caboolture Waste Management Facility, or rubbish tip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iw8vw_0eGprMAR00
Aircrew Officer Scott Reeman begins his epic search for the source of the distress signal in piles upon piles of stinking rubbish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ld3Ft_0eGprMAR00
The dedicated team were forced to sift through 15-year-old rubbish to save to a discarded old beacon signal in distress

Much to Aircrew Officer Scott Reeman's dismay he drew the short straw and so was elected to climb through piles upon piles of stinking rubbish before finally locating the source of the distress signal - an out of date emergency beacon.

'This beacon's battery expired in 2007,' said Mr Reeman.

'It is typical of what you would have found in a recreational boat up to about 10 years ago.

'They were not registered to an owner, so authorities are not able to contact the owner when activated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9yta_0eGprMAR00
The search and rescue team finally retrieved the source of the drama; a 15 year-old distress beacon thrown in the bin before making its way to the Caboolture Waste Management Facility

'Lithium batteries can last a lot longer than their expiry date, so either the switch was turned on while the old device was amongst the rubbish, or water leaked through the seals to activate the device.'

The beacon had erroneously been thrown in the bin before making its way to the tip.

Unfortunately for the rescue crew this mistake is not as uncommon as they would like it to be, and urge the public to dispose of their EPIRBs properly.

'A critical lifesaving asset was unnecessarily tasked, which could have been avoided by taking the appropriate actions to dispose of old beacons,' said Mr Reeman.

Mercifully modern distress beacons are fitted with GPS technology and are registered to an owner, making future search and rescue trips to the rubbish tip less likely.

