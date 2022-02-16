ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal join Kalvin Phillips transfer battle with Man Utd and Chelsea also in hunt for Leeds midfielder this summer

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ARSENAL have reportedly joined the race to prise Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips away from Elland Road in the summer.

The 26-year-old is believed to have no shortage of suitors should he decide to leave the Yorkshire outfit in favour of a new challenge and European football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRj8D_0eGpd2oY00
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move away in the summer Credit: PA

Phillips is tied down at Leeds until 2024, with claims in December suggesting he was ready to sign a new deal.

But according to 90min, the England international is yet to hold talks this year with the Whites about extending this stay.

They state that initial negotiations took place in 2021, but after the two parties failed to agree terms, Leeds haven't returned with a new offer.

The news outlet adds that this has alerted several clubs - including the Gunners as Mikel Arteta seeks a new central midfielder.

Other teams keeping a close eye on Phillips' situation are Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham.

SunSport exclusively revealed how the Hammers failed with a £55million deadline day offer to bring the player to the London Stadium in January.

Meanwhile the Red Devils have been heavily linked with making a swoop to lure Phillips away from their bitter rivals.

It has been said that United have identified the Three Lions star as an alternative to Declan Rice and Youri Tielemans.

European giants Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also rumoured to be monitoring his progress.

Phillips has been limited to just 12 Premier League appearances this term after picking up a hamstring injury against Brentford in December.

And boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that his prized asset still faces another month on the sidelines.

The Argentine gaffer remarked last week: "He is expected to return in the first few days of March.

"His recovery has been going as predicted."

