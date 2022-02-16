PS5 UK stock LIVE – GAME, Amazon & Smyths may get consoles restock THIS WEEK, experts predict

GAME’s highly anticipated shipment of PS5 consoles could drop THIS week – with insiders claiming an Amazon restock is also on the cards.

GAME – who had been thought to be dropping stock last week – now has a rumoured restock date of Friday February 18 on its bundles page.

New details on PS5 restock confirmed for GAME

The gaming retailer (GAME) has updated some of its details about their upcoming PS5 stock drop.

GAME has finally updated its bundles page for PlayStation 5 consoles on their website.

The update has added Horizon Forbidden West to every bundle. We can also confirm that this looks to be a Disc Edition PS5 restock only, with no Digital Edition consoles being available to pre-order.

The release date on bundles and the Disc Edition could happen between the 16th and 18th of February around 9am-11:30am.

We’re keeping our eyes out and will let you know when stock drops.

When did Game last have a PS5 restock?

It’s looking increasingly likely that Game will have a PS5 restock before the end of the week.

The retailer last had new consoles available online on 18 and 19 January. Before that, we last saw stock available over the Christmas period, so it's been a while since they've had a restock.

Can you buy a PS5 from Sony?

Sony opened the virtual doors to its PlayStation Direct online store in late-2021.

While this is a way to buy the console directly from the manufacturer itself, the PS5 is currently out of stock.

We’re hopeful that more consoles will arrive soon, as PS Direct has been reliable, with stock landing on 14 and 16 December, then again a month later on 17 January.

Martha Is Dead to be censored on PS5

Martha Is Dead will be censored on the PlayStation 5 and PS4, publisher Wired Productions has announced.

The potentially “distressing” horror game will be released in an unedited version on other platforms, like Xbox and PC.

However the company states that “it is with regret we have had to modify the experience [on Sony’s consoles] with some elements no longer playable”.

As a result of the last-minute changes, the physical version of Martha Is Dead has been delayed, although the digital version will still be available on the PS Store from 24th February.

Explained: Can you play PS4 games on PS5?

The easiest answer: yes! There is a huge selection of the PS4 games you own are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and play them on the next-gen console.

If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into it and play them that way, too.

New PS5 games out this week

Here are all the new PS5 and PS4 games that are being released in physical UK retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week.

17th February:

King of Fighters XV (PS5, PS4)

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden (PS4)

18th February:

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4)

How big is the PS5?

Compared to the Xbox series X, the PS5 is rather large, but it is at least likely to fit under your television. The digital edition is slightly slimmer, due to not having a disc drive, but both consoles are equally tall when compared to one another side by side.

They are 390mm tall and 260mm deep, while the disc edition is 104mm thick and the digital edition is 92mm.

Both consoles are intended to be stood upright, but also come with a plastic stand to help them rest on their side, which might be the easier option if it's going underneath your TV.

How can I check if Discord is not working?

There are some websites that report server outages for different websites like Discord.

Users can visit the Downdetector website when they are experiencing issues to double-check if the platform is down.

The social platform Twitter is also useful when checking for outages to see if others in your area are having trouble.

If it appears the problem may not be widespread, try checking the internet connection on your device or exiting the app before logging back in.

Tips on how to stop your console randomly turning off

Your PS5 needs to be well-ventilated so if you’ve got it stashed away in a cubby hole in your TV stand, find it a new home.

It doesn’t help that the console is an absolute beast, and that it could ruin your room’s aesthetic if it’s out in the open, but needs must.

Try placing it vertically in a place where it has some space around it, or out in the open completely.

You can always give the fan a clean, or at remove the face plates to clean out the vents if you don’t want to get the toolbox out.

Netflix to launch no-console gaming this year?

In July last year, we revealed Netflix is planning to offer video games alongside TV shows and movies.

It’s a major change for the streaming app – and will put Netflix in competition with the PS5 and Xbox.

According to Bloomberg, video games will begin appearing on Netflix “within the next year” -so that could mean by summer 2022.

They’ll be listed as part of a new genre, living alongside existing offerings like documentaries.

Importantly, Bloomberg cites an insider as saying Netflix won’t charge extra for the video games – but at present it is unclear exactly how the games will be delivered.

Smyths Toys to have PS5 restock soon

Despite being quite vague on its restocking plans since the start of 2022, the Smyths Toys website now says it expects fresh PS5 stock before the end of February.

This applies to both the digital and disc editions of the console.

New PS5 accessibility features in Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla has detailed a few of the key accessibility options that players can use in the game come February 18.

General Accessibility Settings

Difficulty Settings – they are also introducing the Custom Difficulty setting, which allows you to adjust damage levels that Aloy deals and receives to/from enemies, giving more flexibility in adjusting combat difficulty.

Controller Settings

Gameplay Assist Settings

Audio and Visual Settings

Tips for waiting in the GAME drop

It’s important to firstly say that once you are in the queue, DO NOT refresh the queue. The queue is doing all the refreshing for you in the background, live. Hang in there as so many users miss out by being put off from the queue time.

Use guest checkout, rather than using your GAME account. There is an issue users can come across that some GAME customers have experienced, where users are somehow unable to purchase certain products whilst logged in.

If you’re worried about the GAME points you could earn, you can contact their customer service and prove you’ve bought the PS5. Once you’ve done that, they’ll add on your reward points to the GAME account you have.

GAME shipments

Stock Checker can confirm that “If you select our Priority Insured delivery method (details can be found on the product page) your order will be shipped by February 22nd. All other delivery method orders will be shipped by February 25th.”

This indicates a stock drop on the 18th of February around 9am-11:30am.

Once the drop is live, this will be proven further, as the dates on the bundles page will also be updated to 25/02/22 rather than the current 18/02/22.

Best PS5 games to get on board

Astro’s Playroom – Bundled with the PS5, this could easily be dismissed as a gimmick to show off the DualSense joypad. But it’s a brilliant and wondrously sensory game in its own right – not to be missed.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – This add-on to the Spider-Man video game reboot is truly gorgeous and shows off the graphical heft of the PS5. It’s also good fun, and you’ll likely lose hours just swinging around snowy Manhattan.

God of War – Revamped for the PS5, this iconic PS4 titan is more stunning than ever. It’s one of the best games of the decade, undoubtedly. A must-play, even if you’ve never touched the franchise before.

Fall Guys – It’s cheap, cheerful and endlessly addictive. Think Takeshi’s Castle meets Fortnite.

Fifa 21 – Let’s be honest: if you care at all about football, you probably already have this. But we had to include it for good measure!

Smyths toys to drop stock TOMORROW

A Smyths Toys PS5 Disc Edition restock is planned to take place tomorrow around 9am.

Customers may pre-order, both online and in-store once the stock drop is live.

This will be a Disc Edition console restock only, and no Digital Editions available to pre-order, according to Stock Checker.

Cyberpunk 2077 console update comes with exciting PS5 features

CYBERPUNK 2077 is now available on the PS5 following some next-gen updates, according to new reports.

The popular video game, developed by CD Projekt Red, is now optimized for all major gaming systems including the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S after it underwent several internal updates.

The next-gen console improvements include ray tracing support, and 4K resolution with dynamic scaling.

Three PS5 hacks EVERY gamer should learn

A TIKTOKER has revealed some handy tricks for the PS5 that make life a lot easier when gaming.

That's if you're lucky enough to get your hands on the new console of course.

We all love a shortcut and the PS5 is no exception.

Firstly, if you've been hitting up repeatedly to reach the menu at the top, you've been wasting your time.

It turns out there is a quicker way, simply by clicking the triangle button which will take you straight there.

"That'll take you straight to the search feature, as well as easy access to the settings, your profile, and then the games and media tabs," Harry Frazzle said.

