I used to be a raging feminist but now I am a stay-at-home wife – I love nothing more than serving my husband

By Martha Cliff
 2 days ago

A WOMAN who admits she was once a ‘raging feminist’ has revealed how she gave up her beliefs to become a stay-at-home wife.

Rebecca Barrett, once worked as a high-flying engineer in New York but now she loves nothing more than getting her husband’s dinner ready as she revealed in a recent YouTube video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2zxw_0eGpaaeW00
Rebecca Barrett gave up her feminist beliefs when she married her husband Credit: Instagram/@iamrebeccabarrett/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LINuA_0eGpaaeW00
She is now a submissive stay-at-home wife to husband James Credit: Instagram/@iamrebeccabarrett/

The mum-to-be revealed that while she grew up in a traditional household she quickly subscribed to feminist beliefs after being ‘exposed to infidelity.’

Speaking in the video, she explained: “I learned very young about infidelity and that’s what shaped me into becoming more of a femininist.

“When I went to high school and going to college I wanted to be an independent woman

I didn’t want to rely on a man’s income I wanted to have my own income so I decided to go down an engineering route.”

She worked as an oil and gas engineer before moving to New York to set up her first company.

Rebecca continued: “New York was the place where feminism just took its grips into me and I adopted a lot of the ideology.

“But the more masculine I became the less happy I was, the more resentful I was and the more combative and competitive I was.

“It was very exhausting, I was constantly battling my feminine energy with my masculine energy

“I was miserable I was always questioning why I couldn’t be more aggressive or competitive - I was at my breaking point

“I felt like I had accomplished so much and I had lived a very single life because I resented men and I didn’t like being around men.”

But Rebecca began taking a new outlook when she met her husband - but it wasn’t smooth sailing.

“The more I was working on myself the more I realised that I was creating a lot of the issues in our relationship,” she says.

“I would get upset with him about things he didn’t even know he was doing.”

The couple decided to attend pre-marital counselling, where Rebecca was re-introduced to a more traditional approach to marriage.

“This taught us the roles of a wife and a husband,” she says.

“I realised I was still very much in my ‘feminist mindset’ I realised that if I wanted to be a wife then I needed to take on the role.

“A wife is submissive to her husband and my husband leads in our relationship.”

I'm his copilot but at the end of the day he makes the final decision.

The wife was quick to dispel any misconceptions people may have about being ‘submissive.’

She says: “Women think that being submissive means a man can just walk all over you but being submissive means having trust in your husband’s decision making skills.

“Having that ability to lean on your husband and letting him take the lead in the household.

“I’m his copilot but at the end of the day he makes the final decision.”

As well as taking a submissive role in the relationship, Rebecca also dedicates time each day to look her best for her husband.

She adds: “I make sure that I look good for my husband because I want him to want me - I don’t want him to look outside of the house

“It is so refreshing when you have a masculine man who can take on his masculine form and I can then move into my feminine form and we can complement each other rather than compete.”

To find out more visit Rebecca's Instagram page

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHRtS_0eGpaaeW00
She explained in a recent video that she had once been a 'raging feminist' Credit: YouTube

