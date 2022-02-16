ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA Warns of Possible Strangulation With Enteral Feeding Set Tubing

By Diana Ernst, RPh
gastroenterologyadvisor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a safety communication regarding the risk of strangulation with enteral feeding delivery sets. The alert follows 2 reports of death from strangulation with the associated tubing...

www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Baby formula recall: Stop feeding infants with these products, FDA warns

Pharmaceutical company Abbott laboratories is recalling certain types of baby formulas made at a Michigan plant because four consumers said it gave their infants bacterial infections. Abbott will recall certain Alimentum, EleCare, and Similac powdered formulas that were manufactured at the Sturgis, Michigan plant. According to the FDA, the affected...
STURGIS, MI
KETV.com

FDA issues warning about possible contamination of some powdered baby formula

OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working to enact a voluntary recall of some powered infant formula which may carry a threat of Salmonella Newport, and Cronobacter sakazakii infections. The FDA said Thursday it is investigating illnesses involving four infants in Texas, Ohio and Minnesota...
STURGIS, MI
KIRO 7 Seattle

FDA warns against E25Bio COVID-19 tests

The Food and Drug Administration is warning against the use of a certain COVID-19 test. The FDA advised consumers not to use the E25Bio COVID-19 Direct Antigen Rapid Test. The administration said the test has not been “authorized, cleared or approved” to be distributed or used in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tubing#Strangulation#Medwatch#Mpr#Agency
WZDX

What Family Dollar stores are affected by FDA warning.

ALABAMA, USA — Certain items sold at Family Dollar stores across six states could be contaminated by unsanitary conditions found at an Arkansas Family Dollar distribution center. FDA officials warned after an inspection found a rodent infestation and other issues that could have affected the products. Among the products...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
News On 6

FDA Warns Of Possibly Tainted Baby Formula

Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said. The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare. To identify if...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

FDA Warns of Infant Formula Powders Tied to Infections

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Several powdered infant formula products have been recalled by Abbott Inc., following reports of four infants developing bacterial infections after consuming the products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. "As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIVI-TV

FDA investigates possible Salmonella infections from powdered infant formula

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that the health agency is investigating multiple reported cases of Cronobacter and Salmonella infections that have been reported. Officials say all of the reported cases came after powdered infant formula was consumed. The formula came from Abbot Nutrition's Sturgis, Michigan facility,...
STURGIS, MI
ohmymag.co.uk

Urgent recall: School jackets and coats recalled over strangulation warning

A range of puffer coats have been recalled over fears of strangulation, Trading Standards warns. The caution concerns jackets by children’s streetwear brand Ripstop and clothing brand, Bench. Risk of entrapment. Parents have been cautioned that the clothing items presented a risk of ‘entrapment’ because of the adjuster and...
RETAIL
SB Nation

Lung-Cleansing Herbs to Completely Restore The Respiratory Tract

Many of us take breathing for granted. After all, if you couldn’t breathe, you’d be dead. Your lungs give you life, oxygenate your blood so you don’t go brain-dead, and protect your body from harmful substances. Given your lungs do all this, it’s good to support them...
YOGA
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy