Virtual Reality

Annual Game Day Saturday

By Tyson Juarez The Gazette Record
Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 2 days ago

The Tri-Community Library plans to get the community together for a little friendly competition. The library’s Game Day is this weekend and is slated to provide hours o fun, games, prizes and some new additions to the library’s gaming line-up. This year’s Game Day will see the...

murfreesborotn.gov

Ultimate Bingo

Like to play Bingo? Want to meet new people? Come to the Ultimate Bingo! Don’t miss out on the fun and prizes. Room 104.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Door County Pulse

2023 DNR Stamp Design Contest Now Open

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting artwork entries for the Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp design contests, whose winning designs will appear on the 2023 collection of stamps. Sales of these three stamps bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for species management throughout the...
VISUAL ART
Weirton Daily Times

All Saints Philoptochos celebrates Go Red Sunday

“Go Red Sunday,” observed in conjunction with the American Heart Association campaign, was celebrated by the All Saints Greek Orthodox Philoptochos on Feb. 6. A red lunch bag with heart-healthy food was distributed at coffee hour to each parishioner. Among items discussed afterward was the April Easter bake sale which consists of sweet Easter bread and koulourakia (twist cookies). At the same time and new this year, the Philoptochos members will be selling frozen Pastichio (Greek lasagna). All three items will be available for the public to purchase. “All Saints Philoptochos thanks the community for its support and wishes everyone a happy Valentine’s Day and, most importantly, a healthy heart,” a spokeswoman noted. Participating in the celebration were, first row, from left, Ila Nelson, Darlene Ballas, Alexandra Melonas, Pearl Tranto, Elaine Flinn, Janet DiLorenzo and Argiro Latousakis and second row, Maryann Psaros, Michelle Psaros, Irene Anetakis, Grace Madias, Effie Mousadis, Popi Frangos, Harriet Mastromichalis, Georgenne Kamarados Davidson, Presvetera Cynthia Milanese, Peggy Makricostas, Debi Karnoupakis, Connie Mastromichalis, Dr. Maria Tranto, Staci Fouti Upright, Pamela Makricosta and Rain Loucas.
FESTIVAL
dailyeasternnews.com

Eastern’s 62nd Annual Jazz Festival hosted postponed concert Saturday

Saxophonist Bob Sheppard traveled through delayed flights and a postponement to perform at the 62nd Annual Jazz Festival on Saturday. Sheppard performed sets at the 1 p.m. concert in the Dvorak Concert Hall with both the EIU Jazz Ensemble and the Faculty Jazz Trio, composed of Paul Johnston on piano, Andrey Gonçalves on bass and Jamie Ryan on the drums.
MUSIC
csmfo.org

CSMFO 2022 Annual Conference | Day One Recap

The first day of the 2022 CSMFO Annual Conference (not including the pre-conference sessions and golf and pickleball events on Tuesday) is officially over. What a great way to start our annual event with a bang!. After a rush of registering and COVID-checking (thank you to our prepared and efficient...
SPORTS
Saint Maries Gazette-Record

Story time at Head Start, Hughes House

The Hughes House Historical Society is blending history with story time to give local children a new perspective. The historical society recently started its weekly addition of Mother Goose Story Time. Historical Society member Debby Blake has taken on the role of Mother Goose and plans to read to children at the Hughes House and Head Start weekly.
SAINT MARIES, ID
greenville.com

Meals on Wheels Hosts Annual Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 26th

Meals on Wheels of Greenville’s 27th annual Sweetheart Charity Ball will be held at the Greenville Convention Center on n Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 6 pm to 11 pm. Over the last 26 years, Meals on Wheels has had the honor of hosting the generous donors who help to deliver hope to our neighbors in need. In 2021, Meals on Wheels Greenville was able to fund over 34,700 meals thanks to generous donations, auction purchases and sponsorships of the Sweetheart Charity Ball.
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Plumas County News

Longboard races this Sunday, Feb. 20 – shuttle to help attendees

The second race for the Longboard Revival Race series will be held this Sunday, Feb. 20. Racing gets underway at noon at the Plumas Eureka Ski Bowl near Johnsville. Organizers report that there will be a shuttle running up and down the hill to the parking lot, which will make it easier for attendees and provide more time for viewing the races and fun.Shuttle stops will be at the Jamison Mine/Camp Lisa turn off, the Plumas Eureka State Park Museum, and at the hair pin turn above Johnsville.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
albionnewsonline.com

Petersburg will have combined event March 19 to kick off school project

Petersburg’s annual alumni basketball tournament will be expanded this year to include additional activities as part of a kick off event for the repurposing of the school building. Scheduled for March 19, the event will begin at 10 a.m. with a basketball tournament for alumni, followed by a cornhole...
PETERSBURG, NE
Saint Maries Gazette-Record

McPeak wins Heyburn's t-shirt design contest

A local elementary student made his mark this month. Soon that mark will be seen on apparel at Heyburn Elementary. Student Hunter McPeak recently had his original design selected to be printed on shirts for students at the school. His design was just one of the many entries in the school’s annual t-shirt design contest.
HEYBURN, ID
wdrb.com

Louisville Bats promotional calendar includes Happy Hour Thursdays, Friday Night Fireworks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats are 47 days away from Opening Night, and the team just released its promotional calendar for the 2022 season. Weekly promotions include the $1 menu Tuesdays featuring hot dogs, popcorn, chips and Pepsi drinks. Wednesdays will be Wine Slushy day and half-price tickets for fans 65 and older. Other weekly promotions include Happy Hour Thursdays, Friday Night fireworks and Party at the Park Saturdays.
LOUISVILLE, KY
coastalbreezenews.com

Annual St. Patrick’s Day Event Returns

Another much loved sign of normalcy will make its return with this year’s Sons and Daughters of Erin Annual Shamrock Dinner and Dance. The event will be held at 6:30 PM on February 26th at the San Marco Catholic Church parish center after being cancelled in 2021 because of Florida’s pandemic-related restrictions on gatherings.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Cleveland Scene

Graffiti HeArt Hosts Annual Scholarship Fundraiser This Saturday

Graffiti HeArt, the nonprofit that develops opportunities for streets artists in Cleveland, will hold its 6th annual scholarship fundraiser this Saturday, Feb. 19, at its headquarters (4829 Superior Ave.) from 6 to 10:30 p.m. It's a part of "our organization mission to provide education opportunities for underserved youth,” said Graffiti...
CLEVELAND, OH
nwestiowa.com

Trivia, putt-putt part of golf event

HAWARDEN—The Hawarden Golf Club Board is putting together an afternoon of fun with a winter putt-putt and trivia night Saturday, Feb. 19, at Hawarden Community Center. From 1-5 p.m. families and individuals can try a nine-hole putt-putt golf course for a small fee. The adult putt-putt golf tournament will be 6-8 p.m. with adult trivia starting at 8:30 p.m. Drinks will start at 5:30 p.m. Authentic Mexican food by Rincon Latino of Hawarden will be available for purchase all afternoon.
HAWARDEN, IA
heraldstaronline.com

Saddle club holds awards banquet in start of 75th year

STEUBENVILLE — The Steubenville Saddle Club is marking its 75th anniversary this year, kicking it off Feb. 13 with a covered-dish banquet honoring riders for their achievements during the 2021 show season. Held at the Four Seasons Community Center, home of the former Pleasant Hill Elementary School off state...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Mining Journal

Winter triathlon coming to Houghton

HOUGHTON — Skiers, skaters and snowshoers of all ages will be coming to the Houghton waterfront. The Winter Fun Day Waterfront Relay will take place Feb. 26 at the Kestner Waterfront Park in Houghton. Registration begins at 10 a.m., followed by the race at 11 a.m. Organizer Mary Kaminski...
HOUGHTON, MI
KFVS12

Ice-skating rink coming to Ava, Ill. this weekend

AVA, Ill. (KFVS) - An ice-skating rink is coming to a Heartland community. The City of Ava is hosting a three-day ice-skating event. Ava City Council member Amber Heern said it should be a lot of fun and will draw in people from the area to shop at their local stores.
AVA, IL
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta Service Club holds their annual Chili Day

The Wapakoneta Service Club held their annual Chili Day to raise money for scholarships. Members from the service club started cooking chili as early as 8 a.m. Thursday morning in order to meet the high demand that the annual project brings. All proceeds will go towards helping speech and hearing projects, such as scholarships for those who are pursuing degrees, as well as helping the local community.
WAPAKONETA, OH

