Annual Game Day Saturday

“Go Red Sunday,” observed in conjunction with the American Heart Association campaign, was celebrated by the All Saints Greek Orthodox Philoptochos on Feb. 6. A red lunch bag with heart-healthy food was distributed at coffee hour to each parishioner. Among items discussed afterward was the April Easter bake sale which consists of sweet Easter bread and koulourakia (twist cookies). At the same time and new this year, the Philoptochos members will be selling frozen Pastichio (Greek lasagna). All three items will be available for the public to purchase. “All Saints Philoptochos thanks the community for its support and wishes everyone a happy Valentine’s Day and, most importantly, a healthy heart,” a spokeswoman noted. Participating in the celebration were, first row, from left, Ila Nelson, Darlene Ballas, Alexandra Melonas, Pearl Tranto, Elaine Flinn, Janet DiLorenzo and Argiro Latousakis and second row, Maryann Psaros, Michelle Psaros, Irene Anetakis, Grace Madias, Effie Mousadis, Popi Frangos, Harriet Mastromichalis, Georgenne Kamarados Davidson, Presvetera Cynthia Milanese, Peggy Makricostas, Debi Karnoupakis, Connie Mastromichalis, Dr. Maria Tranto, Staci Fouti Upright, Pamela Makricosta and Rain Loucas.

FESTIVAL ・ 4 DAYS AGO