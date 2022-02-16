ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionel Messi matches Thierry Henry's unwanted record of most MISSED penalties in Champions League history after the PSG star saw his spot-kick saved by Thibaut Courtois in win over Real Madrid

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Lionel Messi has matched Thierry Henry's unwanted record for missing the most penalties in Champions League history, after he saw his spot-kick saved by Thibaut Courtois in PSG's 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The Argentine blew a golden opportunity to break the deadlock at the Parc des Princes after Kylian Mbappe was brought down by Dani Carvajal inside the box, with his low driven shot parried away.

It means Messi, who has a staggering 679 goals in 799 matches, has now missed five of 23 attempts from the spot in Europe's elite club competition, drawing him level with his former Barcelona team-mate and Arsenal legend Henry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vG5CO_0eGpWr3H00
Lionel Messi has matched the record for most missed penalties in Champions League history
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jjyl2_0eGpWr3H00
Messi missed his fifth spot-kick in the competition in PSG's 1-0 win over Real Madrid

And while Messi is one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, the 35-year-old seems to have a ropey record when it comes to putting the ball in the net from 12 yards out.

In the Champions League, that was the fourth spot-kick Messi has seen saved, while his other missed attempt crashed off the post.

In LaLiga, Messi missed 14 penalties in 74 attempts while his record in the Copa del Rey was shocking, given he missed more than he scored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFB35_0eGpWr3H00
It means Messi has tied level with Thierry Henry, who has also missed five spot-kicks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iTmJ_0eGpWr3H00
Arsenal icon and former Barcelona team-mate Henry shares the unwanted record with Messi

In the Spanish cup competition, Messi missed a total of six penalties from nine attempts, netting just three times in total.

After PSG's 1-0 win on Tuesday, Courtois revealed that he had been studying Messi's spot-kicks prior to the game in what was a good performance from the Belgian goalkeeper despite conceding a last-gasp winner from Mbappe.

'In these kinds of games you know that, as a goalkeeper, you're going to have quite a bit to do,' Courtois told BT Sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOZEa_0eGpWr3H00

'I'd studied Messi's penalties a lot and I tried to play with him when I was on the line. You've also got to have that little bit of luck, too.'

Former England international and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker put the miss in perspective, saying: 'Messi is 35 in June. Ronaldo has just turned 37. We should probably lower our expectations.

'They still do wonderful things, but not even these footballing Gods can defy father time forever.'

