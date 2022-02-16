ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville Centre, NY

Rockville Centre fire – Fuel tanker explosion sparks huge fire ‘over multiple blocks & buildings’ after truck crash

By Chris Bradford
 2 days ago

A HUGE fire has broken out after a gas tanker crashed into a building and burst into flames in New York.

The incident happened in Rockville Centre, Long Island at around 2am local time on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vUSQ_0eGpTq8L00
A huge blaze has broken out in Rockville Centre after a gas tanker overturned Credit: NYCFireWire

Dramatic pictures show firefighters tackling the flames as plumes of thick black smoke billow into the air.

It’s being reported that burning gas has spread over several blocks after the 12,000 tanker overturned.

A King Cullen supermarket and CVS drugstore are located nearby.

Roads in the area have been closed as firefighters work at the scene.

It’s not known if anyone has been injured.

The New Jersey Police Department is sending trucks from JFK airport to help tackle the blaze.

One person tweeted: "God bless all the volunteers from our town and those surrounding Rockville Centre answering this call.

"Praying for the best."

Rockville Centre is located around 30 miles away from New York City.

