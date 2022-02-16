ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Vedder in conversation with Bruce Springsteen

hennemusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the launch of his new album, “Earthling”, Eddie Vedder sat down with Bruce Springsteen for an intimate conversation about the project, his history, and more. Directed by Thom Zimny and filmed at Springsteen’s farm in New Jersey, the 30-minute session break down Vedder's latest record, from production...

www.hennemusic.com

loudersound.com

MUSIC
NME

MUSIC
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Review: Eddie Vedder’s ‘Earthling’ Has Landed

Eddie Vedder/Earthling/Seattle Surf/Republic Records. Eddie Vedder often gives the impression he’s more omnipresent than he actually is. Never mind that his band Pearl Jam continues to set a high bar as the indelible icons spawned from Seattle’s enduring post-punk scene. He’s also managed to make his way into the upper echelons of today’s superstar strata, confirming his status as a dynamo of his own design.
SEATTLE, WA
Middletown Press

Eddie Vedder’s Star-Studded ‘Earthling’ Is a Reminder of His Individuality

Eddie Vedder has always seemed like a singer inextricably bound to his band. Since the beginnings of Pearl Jam, he has flexed his warm baritone with an intensity or a sensitivity that perfectly matched his fellow musicians’ loose fury and anxious jamming; Vedder’s voice depends on Pearl Jam’s music, and their songs demand his voice. Whenever he has ventured into the wilds of a solo career, he has done so in the least Pearl Jam-y ways possible, whether it was the folkie mandolin musings of “Rise” or the beach-fire serenades of Ukulele Songs. No matter how sparse a song sounded, Vedder’s voice resounded in ways that recalled Pearl Jam. You could tell he was doing his best to tiptoe around the loud rock that defines his main gig.
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Andrew Watt & Josh Klinghoffer on the ‘Childhood Dream’ of Working With Eddie Vedder

When asked about his favorite song on Earthling (out Feb. 11), the new Eddie Vedder solo album he produced, Andrew Watt answers without hesitation. “Live, ‘Rose of Jericho’ f–king kicks ass,” exclaims the producer behind hits by Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, 5 Seconds of Summer and Dua Lipa. “OMG, it’s the most fun song to play for me.”
NEWARK, NJ
Classic Rock Q107

How Eddie Vedder’s Career Goals Frustrated U2’s Bono

Eddie Vedder recalled how he’d left U2 singer Bono "frustrated" after the pair discussed career objectives. In a recent interview with the New York Times, the Pearl Jam vocalist explained they’d talked about their albums in terms of breeding a race horse, but that he couldn’t agree with the Irishman’s perspective.
CELEBRITIES
Classic Rock Q107

Eddie Vedder Opens ‘Earthling’ Tour: Video and Set List

Eddie Vedder opened the short tour in support of his upcoming solo album Earthling at the Beacon Theater in New York last night, delivering a 22-song set with a wide variety of covers. He hit the stage with his all-star band featuring Josh Klinghoffer, Andrew Watt, Chris Chaney, Glen Hansard...
MUSIC
Chicago Sun-Times

Eddie Vedder delivers old-time alt-rock with newfound fervor and Earthlings

In the 30-plus years that Eddie Vedder has been a part of the rock music pantheon, he’s played a full cast of characters on stage. There’s been the unhinged banshee that made early Lollapalooza appearances look like stunt double tryouts; the eager Cubs fan who got to live out his field of dreams headlining Wrigley Field; and the emotional wild card that flipped the script on “MTV Unplugged.” Yet, on Wednesday night at the Auditorium Theatre — the first of two nights in a short run of solo shows — Vedder was simply a singer-songwriter in his element.
CHICAGO, IL
Loudwire

Is Eddie Vedder’s ‘Brother the Cloud’ About Chris Cornell?

Eddie Vedder's third solo record Earthling arrives later this week (Feb. 11). A few weeks ago, the Pearl Jam singer released the song "Brother the Cloud," and its emotional lyrics discuss dealing with loss, which begs the question — was it written about Chris Cornell?. Vedder and Cornell had...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Eddie Vedder – Earthling

You probably think you know precisely what Eddie Vedder’s new album is going to sound like. To date, the Pearl Jam legend’s two solo excursions have been exercises in quietude, the first being the searching beauty of 2007’s Into The Wild soundtrack, the other the tranquilised beach-core of 2011’s Ukulele Songs. It takes all of about 10 seconds of listening to his latest brilliant extracurricular outing, Earthling, to realise he’s very much ’Ed-ing in a different direction here. As opener Invincible rises from a bed of keyboards, we hear him not singing, but rather talking. ‘Are we clear? Cleared for liftoff… Are we affirmative… No negatory!’ he says like an overly-eager pilot before the drums crash in. It’s all a grand precursor to one of the most uplifting rock songs in recent memory. Welcome aboard Air Vedder, people.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Takes Another Shot at Mötley Crüe

The rivalry that just won’t stop. Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder has yet again called out Mötley Crüe. Grunge bands and hair bands, immortal enemies. When this whole thing started, it was Vedder who was criticizing Crüe by name. While talking to The New York Times he said that he despised bands like the Girls, Girls, Girls group while working as an equipment guy in San Diego. You really have two vastly different genres, despite both being rock music.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Nikki Sixx Slams Eddie Vedder For Knocking M?tley Cr?e

Strangely, 2022 is kicking off with a feud between Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx. Rolling Stone reported the trouble started when durting a chat with The New York Times, Eddie Vedder recalled working at a San Diego venue back in the 1980's when glam metal was at its peak. Vedder remembered, “I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. 'Girls, Girls, Girls' and Mötley Crüe: F*** you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”
CELEBRITIES

