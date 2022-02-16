Eddie Vedder in conversation with Bruce Springsteen

You probably think you know precisely what Eddie Vedder’s new album is going to sound like. To date, the Pearl Jam legend’s two solo excursions have been exercises in quietude, the first being the searching beauty of 2007’s Into The Wild soundtrack, the other the tranquilised beach-core of 2011’s Ukulele Songs. It takes all of about 10 seconds of listening to his latest brilliant extracurricular outing, Earthling, to realise he’s very much ’Ed-ing in a different direction here. As opener Invincible rises from a bed of keyboards, we hear him not singing, but rather talking. ‘Are we clear? Cleared for liftoff… Are we affirmative… No negatory!’ he says like an overly-eager pilot before the drums crash in. It’s all a grand precursor to one of the most uplifting rock songs in recent memory. Welcome aboard Air Vedder, people.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO