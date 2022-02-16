ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

City of Victorville Seeking Participation in Homelessness Solutions Task Force

Victorville, California
Victorville, California
 3 days ago

Press Release

CITY OF VICTORVILLE SEEKING PARTICIPATION IN HOMELESSNESS SOLUTIONS TASK FORCE

Community invited to apply for stakeholder representative positions.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 16, 2022

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – The City of Victorville is seeking community members to serve on its Homelessness Solutions Task Force. The purpose of the task force is to develop strategies, programs, funding sources, and policies to reduce homelessness in the City of Victorville.

The task force is comprised of representatives from community stakeholder groups and City of Victorville staff. The City of Victorville is seeking applicants to serve in vacant positions representing a variety of community stakeholder groups such as homeless services organizations, a school district, the business community, faith-based organizations, medical services and more.

Those interested in being considered to serve on the Homelessness Solutions Task Force must submit the online application available on the City of Victorville website no later than March 16 at 5:30 p.m. The application, and a description of the Homelessness Solutions Task Force including a full list of available positions is posted at VictorvilleCA.gov/HSTF.

The Task Force will meet via Zoom the second Tuesday each month at 4 p.m. Questions can be directed to csearcy@victorvilleca.gov.

# # #

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hill

Biden to convene National Security Council meeting on Ukraine

President Biden will be convening a National Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday. “President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,” she said.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victorville, CA
Society
Victorville, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Victorville, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victorvilleca Gov Hstf#The Task Force
Victorville, California

Victorville, California

72
Followers
152
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Victorville is a city located in the Victor Valley of San Bernardino County, California. Its population as of the 2010 census was 115,903.

Comments / 0

Community Policy