Press Release

CITY OF VICTORVILLE SEEKING PARTICIPATION IN HOMELESSNESS SOLUTIONS TASK FORCE

Community invited to apply for stakeholder representative positions.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 16, 2022

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – The City of Victorville is seeking community members to serve on its Homelessness Solutions Task Force. The purpose of the task force is to develop strategies, programs, funding sources, and policies to reduce homelessness in the City of Victorville.

The task force is comprised of representatives from community stakeholder groups and City of Victorville staff. The City of Victorville is seeking applicants to serve in vacant positions representing a variety of community stakeholder groups such as homeless services organizations, a school district, the business community, faith-based organizations, medical services and more.

Those interested in being considered to serve on the Homelessness Solutions Task Force must submit the online application available on the City of Victorville website no later than March 16 at 5:30 p.m. The application, and a description of the Homelessness Solutions Task Force including a full list of available positions is posted at VictorvilleCA.gov/HSTF.

The Task Force will meet via Zoom the second Tuesday each month at 4 p.m. Questions can be directed to csearcy@victorvilleca.gov.

# # #