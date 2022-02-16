Lady Saints top Robertson, have highest win total since 2009-10

St. Patrick’s Bria Bauer reaches for a loose ball during the Lady Saints game with Robertson County, Wednesday night in downtown Maysville. The Lady Saints won their 17th game of the season with a 65-43 victory. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

At this point of the high school basketball season, teams are trying to fine tune anything they can as they head into the postseason next week.

St. Patrick was able to afford that luxury on Wednesday night as they jumped out to a 20-point first quarter lead in taking down Robertson County, 65-43.

The Lady Saints got balance from their top six players, all six scoring at least six points, led by Allison Hughes with 22 points on the evening.

“Don’t want to be top heavy. More options that we have the harder to defend we are. I think the thing that makes us different when we’re playing well is the way we pass the ball. When we’re playing well, I don’t see the teams that pass the ball and see the floor the way we do,” Lady Saints coach Andy Arn said. “We have a lot of things we have to overcome when it comes to height and strength and things like that, but when we’re playing well that’s the edge we have.”

Wednesday’s victory was the nightcap to a special day for Hughes, signing on with the Thomas More women’ soccer program to continue her athletic career and education at the next level.

“Today was a great day. I was kind of nervous just to sign a paper, but I feel really relieved that I did sign and I’m really excited for the next chapter of my life,” Hughes said.

Hughes scored four quick ones on her way to a nine-point first quarter, the Lady Saints forcing nine turnovers as they jumped out to a 24-4 edge after eight minutes of play.

“Defense always starts our offense. Turnovers get us transition points,” Hughes said. “We’ve had some tough games but this is a confidence booster and we’re ready to kick it off in districts.”

The win was the Lady Saints 17th of the year, their most in a season since 2009-10, when they also won 17. They can top that mark on Thursday in their regular season finale when they host Lloyd Memorial on Senior Night.

“Senior night. Building momentum. Rescheduled that game for a reason. Good team and will be a good game. We played there last year at their place, really close game. Our girls want that one and we’ve had it circled for a while. Glad to have a test and still a couple days of practice before district,” Arn said.

Prepping for district is what it was all about when the pills were pulled a week ago on February 9, the Lady Saints learning they’d take on Bracken County in the first round of the 39th District Tournament Monday night at The Fieldhouse.

They’ve learned with each passing game to that point what they really need to focus on and playing a Lady Devils team that has mustered up just three wins on the season, gave them even more of a chance to hone in some last minute preparations.

“We really wanted to work on our man-to-man basics. Shell drill, working on help. (Krysta) Hamm is a really good player off the dribble and that’s a good test for us. Their were times we did well and their were times where we failed with that tonight. Work on things we need to focus on,” Arn said. “Rebounding, doing a better job but still having hiccups. We stand around and watch sometimes and we’re not at our best when we’re doing that. We need to make sure we’re at our best come Monday.”

Following Hughes was Caroline McKay with 11 points, seven of them coming before halftime as the Lady Saints led 38-13 at the break.

Emma Gallenstein had a six-point third quarter to get her 10 total on the night, St. Patrick remaining in control up 53-26 after three.

Robertson got some momentum in the fourth, closing the game on a 10-0 run in the final couple of minutes to make things more respectable.

After sitting out the first quarter, Lady Devils leading scorer Krysta Hamm finished with 14 points. Lily Monroe added 10 points and seven rebounds, Abby Earlywine chipping in nine as Robertson County dropped to 3-23 this season. They finish out their regular season with Paris on the road Friday before hosting Augusta on Saturday.

The Lady Saints also got eight points and seven rebounds from Izzy Riggs, Lillian Klee adding eight and Makenna Roush tossing in six.

Thursday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m., after the Saints host Covington Latin at 6 p.m.

LADY SAINTS 65, LADY DEVILS 43

ROBERTSON COUNTY — 4-9-13-17 — 43

SAINT PATRICK — 24-14-15-12 — 65

Scoring

Robertson (43) — Hamm 14, Monroe 10, Earlywine 9, Adamson 4, Morgan 2, Linville 2, Knarr 2

St. Patrick (65) — Hughes 22, McKay 11, Gallenstein 10, Riggs 8 (7 reb), Klee 8, Roush 6

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Robertson 1, St. Patrick 2

Free Throws: Robertson 8/10, St. Patrick 9/9

Rebounds: Robertson 22 (Monroe 7), St. Patrick 24 (Riggs 7)

Turnovers: Robertson 21, St. Patrick 14

Personal Fouls: Robertson 11, St. Patrick 11

Records: Robertson County 3-23, St. Patrick 17-10