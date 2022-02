Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Here is the hottest package to come along in awhile. Deadline hears that studios and streamers are poring over Here, an adaptation of the celebrated Richard McGuire graphic novel that will reunite the trio behind the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks will star, Robert Zemeckis will direct, and the script is by Eric Roth and Zemeckis. All three of them won Oscars for that movie classic, and this one covers an even more sprawling time period. The graphic novel Here is centered in one room and focuses on the many people who inhabit...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO