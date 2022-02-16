ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatsApp update brings back beloved feature after furious fan outrage

By Jamie Harris
 2 days ago
WHATSAPP has bowed to pressure on a new feature that did not go down well with users.

In a dramatic u-turn, the popular app is restoring its old contact list after people slammed a recent update as "horrible".

Gone: Frequently contact and recent chats are no more

The Meta-owned platform added 'frequently contacted' and 'recent chats' to the in-app contacts list on Android.

Though it was meant to make life easier for users to find their favourite contacts, the feature was met with criticism.

People vented online that they preferred simply having their contact list in alphabetical order.

"The new contacts page feels so so cluttery," one person said.

"I wanna look up my contacts serially in a proper alphabetical way.

"I don't wanna see who I frequently contact with or the groups I'm member of at the beginning of the page."

Another commented: "Horrible, I just want to find new contacts in alphabetic order."

Judging by the latest beta, it looks like WhatsApp has listened to the negative feedback.

The two options are no longer there in the test build, suggesting an update will remove them for everyone soon.

WABetaInfo, who revealed the reversal, said: "People wanted the real contacts list in alphabetical order and the number of their total contacts.

"Finally, probably after receiving bad feedback, WhatsApp is now restoring the old interface.

"It means you can use the old contacts list again!"

WhatsApp update should be available to all soon

In other news, the naughtiest emoji combinations have been revealed.

Tinder has revived the classic 'blind date' experience with a virtual twist.

And TikTok has announced new rules, banning users who deadname or misgender others.

The US Sun

The US Sun

