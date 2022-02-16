Norwalk Transit To Temporarily Adjust Fixed-Route Services

Norwalk, CA – On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the Norwalk City Council approved temporary fixed-route service adjustments for Norwalk Transit Service (NTS), which will be effective starting Sunday, February 20, 2022. The reason for the temporary adjustments is mainly due to a pandemic related bus operator shortage. This has become an increasing nationwide issue due to the surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant intensifying an already unprecedented situation.

“NTS has strived to maintain its commitment of providing a full level of fixed-route transit service throughout this pandemic, but the bus operator shortage has been a nationwide issue that has affected several public transportation agencies,” stated Mayor Rick Ramirez, “The service adjustments were approved to avoid further service disruptions.”

The temporary adjustments to fixed-route service on bus routes 1, 4, and 7 to reduce/eliminate service disruptions/cancellations as well as restore service reliability are:

• Route 1 – There will be a temporary reduction in the number of assigned buses from six to five resulting in a minor reduction in frequency of service from buses arriving every 30 minutes to an estimated arrival time of every 37 minutes.

• Route 4 – The temporary discontinuance of the Route 4 express bus service, which provides supplementary support to the regular Route 4 buses for commuter rail passengers to travel non-stop between the Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs Metrolink Commuter Rail Station and the Green Line Light Rail Station.

• Route 7 – The temporary discontinuance of the Route 7 shuttle service, which provides supplementary support to the regular Route 7 buses for passengers traveling non-stop between the El Monte Bus Station and Rio Hondo College.

• Route 7 – The temporary reduction of the frequency of service from buses arriving every 45 – 50 minutes to buses estimated arrival times of every 60 minutes.

Effective Sunday, February 20, 2022, NTS will also resume front door boarding and fare collection, which was temporarily on pause since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

NTS provides municipal fixed-route bus service on six routes within the southeast region of Los Angeles County including the cities of Artesia, Bellflower, Cerritos, El Monte, La Habra, La Mirada, Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs, South El Monte, Whittier, and unincorporated Los Angeles County.

###