Norwalk City Council Adopts Bicycle Master Plan

The plan will help further the City’s goal to construct alternative urban pathways

and will help establish a citywide bicycle network

Norwalk, CA – On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the Norwalk City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Bicycle Master Plan (BMP). The BMP will help the City promote bicycling as a viable, safe, and healthy means of transportation and recreation.

“Several residents have been asking for more bike paths throughout our City to expand upon the one that we have located on Foster Road,” stated Mayor Rick Ramirez, “The adoption of the Bike Master Plan will hopefully encourage more residents to get out and explore our beautiful City in a new way that will help decrease motor vehicle use.”

The City was awarded a $163,780 Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant in November 2019 to develop a comprehensive BMP with the objective of improving connectivity to the local and regional bicycle network and provide safer travel paths for commuters and recreational cyclists alike.

There were multiple public outreach efforts conducted to receive feedback from Norwalk residents regarding this plan.

The BMP will be incorporated into planned street projects and will provide a combination of Class I (Bike Path), Class II (Bike Lane), Class III (Bike Route), and Class IV (Separated Bike Lane) Bikeways to establish the citywide bicycle network and recommended infrastructure upgrades. These recommendations include new wayfinding signage, continued community and inter-agency coordination, education, and enforcement.

