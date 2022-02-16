North Andrew’s Fansher, 28-0, heads to state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Two wrestlers from the U.S. Army’s World-Class Athlete Program are scheduled to participate in wrestling workshops around the state, including visits to schools in Culver, La Pine and Redmond, during the upcoming Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) Wrestling Championships, Feb. 24-27. Staff Sgt. Spenser Mango and Sgt. Jacob Mitchell will appear at various locations across the state as part of the championship events. Mango, a U.S. World Wrestling Team member from 2009-2011 and 2013-2015, and U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team member, 2008, 2012, and 2022, and Mitchell, who is a three-time All-American Wrestling Team member, will be on hand at Culver High School, in Culver for the girl’s wrestling championships on Feb. 24.

LA PINE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO