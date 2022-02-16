An immersive history of mixed-descent native families

The Museum of the Aleutians’ is working on a project Family Mosaics: Reconnecting family histories and genealogies of Unangan People of the Commander Islands and the indigenous people of south-western Alaska, funded through the National Park Service Shared Beringian Heritage Program. This project goals are to increase knowledge about historic connections and family ties between the people of the Commander Islands and indigenous Alaskan communities of the Aleutian Islands and Kodiak archipelago, to re-energize inter-personal and inter-agency exchange between them, and to create engaging and lasting resources and mechanisms for preserving, sharing, and expanding this important cultural knowledge. The outcome will update existing Commander Island family history datasets with information from US archival sources and family histories, to create an exhibition, interactive elements, and online portals for this information, and a book with the results of the project.

