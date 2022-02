Last meeting: Mississippi State 78, Missouri 63, Jan. 5, 2021. Records: Missouri 10-15, 4-8 SEC; Mississippi State 14-11, 5-7 About Missouri: Missouri's flight out of Columbia was delayed nearly 24 hours because of the recent ice and snowfall. The Tigers did not arrive in Starkville until late afternoon Friday, prompting the the SEC to push back back the tip-off time from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ... The Tigers never took the lead in Tuesday’s 19-point loss to Arkansas and dropped to 1-9 in games following victories. Javon Pickett led the Tigers with 13 points but went scoreless in the second half. … Pickett continues to lead MU in scoring in conference play with 12.2 points per game. … DaJuan Gordon is shooting 48.6% from 3-point range in SEC play. … The Tigers have lost eight of their last nine games against MSU. … This game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was moved up a day to make room for the rematch Sunday in Columbia. Mizzou and MSU were originally scheduled to meet Jan. 5 in Columbia, but that game was postponed during the Tigers’ brief COVID break.

