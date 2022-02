Singapore Airlines has confirmed its order for seven Airbus A350 freighters, which will replace its fleet of Boeing 747-400 cargo jets. The deal, signed on the second day of the Singapore Airshow, will see the carrier take delivery of its first A350F in the fourth quarter of 2025. SIA, which also holds five options for the freighter, will be the world’s first carrier to operate the type.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO