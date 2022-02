With nearly 20 updates to the game since it was released in 2016, ‘No Man’s Sky’ has gone from something people loved to hate on, to a sprawling space adventure packed with features, and the developer just keeps adding new ideas to the game. Right after releasing the ‘Sentinel’ update as the first of 2022, creator Sean Murray has been speaking to IGN.com about the future of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO