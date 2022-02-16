Cynthia Nixon Shares the One Thing She Would Have Done Differently With 'And Just Like That'

Nixon was asked by Vogue about fans who have felt that Miranda isn’t as level-headed as they would expect her to be on the HBO Max Sex and the City sequel series. “I think that’s a bizarre reaction,” Nixon said. “First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward. She doesn’t know where she’s going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that’s always been true of Miranda, right? Miranda’s very smart, and she’s very tenacious, but the idea that she’s levelheaded — she’s never been levelheaded! She’s a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon. She’s always been a bull in a china shop and losing her temper and blowing things up then having to backtrack when she calms down.” ALSO: Sarah Jessica Parker says John Corbett privately apologized for saying, as a joke, he was going to be on And Just Like That.

