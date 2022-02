The parents and paternal grandfather of a 6-year-old New York girl who was found alive two years after her disappearance have reportedly entered pleas of not guilty. Paislee Shultis’s non-custodial parents, Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, Kimberly Shultis, 33, and the child’s grandfather, Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, were arraigned this week, according to People. The three defendants pleaded not guilty after authorities with the Saugerties Police Department found Paislee in a secret room under the stairs of Shultis Sr.’s home on Monday.

