United Way of King County, Together with Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Introduce the Network of Giving to the U.S. Market

Clinton County Government staff were onhand during the commissioners voting session on Thursday to present a check to Clinton County United Way Director Ben Green. Cathy Dremel, Human Resources administrator for the county, presented Green with a $240 check. The money was raised through a county-wide dress down day in January. “Approximately once a month, with commissioner approval, we have a dress down day,” Dremel said. “This is a real morale booster for everyone, especially during the winter months.” To participate, an employee must donate $5 or more prior to the day, which is held on Fridays. A group of volunteers from each county-owned building collect the money and send it to the commissioners’ office. They include: Danielle Miller, Colleen Wise, Cindy Love, Susie Peters, Tammy Russell, Jocelyn Phillips and Andrew Kremser. Dremel thanked Green for the work that the United Way does. Pictured with Dremel and Green, center, are Kremser, far left, and Love, far right. In back are commissioners Angela Harding, Miles Kessinger and Jeff Snyder.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO