United Way of King County, Together with Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Introduce the Network of Giving to the U.S. Market

Business Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Way of King County today announced a philanthropic partnership to bring the Network of Giving to the Seattle market. The Network of Giving is a powerful hyper-local digital platform that fosters a community-minded movement through the connection of local consumers and merchants to community and charitable organizations – while...

www.businesswire.com

