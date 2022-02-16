NYC Care Reaches Major Milestone: 100,000TH Member Enrolled in Health Care Access Program, Credits Low-Cost and Free Services With Improving His Overall Quality of Life
Jorge Lara suffers from debilitating arthritis and receives care at NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Roosevelt. Of the over 100,000 patients enrolled in NYC Care, 30 to 50 percent are newly connected to primary care. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that NYC Care, the system’s health care access...www.nychealthandhospitals.org
Comments / 0