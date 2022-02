All the ingredients are there for an epic Bloomington North, Bloomington South rematch in the championship game of the Class 4A Martinsville boys' basketball sectional. All the Cougars and Panthers have to do now is cook up two wins apiece to set up the fireworks. The IHSAA revealed its blind draw on Sunday, which put North and South on opposite sides of the bracket and put them into action on opening night, Tuesday, March 1. ...

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 36 MINUTES AGO