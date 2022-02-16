ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Sen. Linda Rogers unveils new HB 1134; Amendment addresses concerns of teachers, maintains focus on parental involvement, curriculum transparency

By EMMA BALZER District 11 Press Secretary
STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger) released her proposed amendment to House Bill 1134 Tuesday afternoon. Rogers plans to present the amendment during Wednesday’s meeting of the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development. Rogers’ amendment seeks to address many of the concerns raised by educators...

