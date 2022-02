GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In honor of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics coming to an end, Maranda took a step back in time to revisit the day where she learned to luge at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. While that was nearly 8 years ago, Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park still welcomes guests 7 days a week! In the winter month, visitors are welcome to ski, skate, snowshoe and of course learn to luge.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO