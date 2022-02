Blues rock spawned a monster at the end of the 60s, and heavy metal would become one of the most enduring, tribal and quintessentially British of all popular music genres. The genesis of heavy metal was surprisingly tentative. The Who’s Pete Townshend dates his own initiation into the possibilities of the electric guitar to the first time he heard Link Wray’s solo on Rumble in 1958; but there are those who will point out that Les Paul first plugged a pick-up on to his guitar sometime around 1935; and there again, claims have been made for the practitioners of electrified guitar existing here and there in the 1920s.

