Following in a long line of free updates to the video game, No Man's Sky this week released its Sentinel update for free and it makes just... a whole host of changes to the title from the tiny to the drastic. There's a total overhaul of weapon systems, new Sentinel enemies, and much more. The Sentinel update has a hefty set of patch notes if that's your thing, but there is also a cinematic trailer showing off what players can expect.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO