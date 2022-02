Contrary to popular belief, IKEA wasn’t always the flat-pack furniture and home-decor giant you see it to be today. Sure, it was founded by Swedish businessman Ingvar Kamprad back in 1943, but as a mail-order sales business that expanded into pre-assembled furniture five years after it was founded. However, the fateful event which radically altered IKEA’s brand ethos (and also its fortunes) can be traced back to a regular day in 1956 when Gillis Lundgren (one of IKEA’s employees at their first-ever store) was trying to load an IKEA table into the back of the car for delivery. Realizing that it was WAY too bulky to fit cleanly into the car’s boot, Gillis removed the table’s legs, effectively reducing it into smaller, easier-to-pack portions. Until that moment, the young company only offered pre-assembled furniture… but Gillis’ clever lifehack took the work-in-progress formula of a ‘supermarket for furniture’ to the next level. The IKEA flatpack was born.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 20 HOURS AGO