A new My Hero Academia game is now out and available with the release of My Hero Ultra Impact this week. The game featuring everyone's favorites from Izuku Midoriya to All Might and more was previously only available in Japan following an announcement from October 2020 but has now been released elsewhere for mobile devices including both the Android and iOS platforms. The game's free to play, but as you might expect from any mobile game or really any free game nowadays, there are of course optional purchases to make within.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO