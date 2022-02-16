ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

10 of the Strangest Laws in the U.S.:

wtsaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery now and then we come across a strange law from some corner of America . . . Maybe it’s just something antiquated, but it’s still on the books . . . maybe it once had a purpose, but now seems absurd out of context . . . or maybe it...

wtsaradio.com

The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
The Independent

Lee Merritt is tired of fighting for dead Black people. That’s why he’s running for Texas attorney general

Lee Merritt is fed up with fighting for justice for dead Black people.Jordan Edwards. Atatiana Jefferson. Botham Jean. Marvin Scott. George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Ronald Greene. The high-profile civil rights attorney has made his career in representing a long line of Black men and women who have died as a result of police brutality and racial violence.This last year, he became something of a household name representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black 25-year-old jogger who was chased through a Georgia neighbourhood and shot dead by three white men in February 2020.But, Mr Merritt says the more high-profile cases...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

U.S. Sues Missouri Over Law Reining in Federal Gun Laws

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to prevent Missouri from enforcing a state law that aims to invalidate many federal firearms laws. Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act, which was signed into law in June, prohibits local law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal gun laws. "This...
MISSOURI STATE
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Who Signed Anti-Trans Bill Stumped On Why LGBTQ+ People Are Depressed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
POLITICS

