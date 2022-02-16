Search turns up no one

The search for a local missing teen ended on Tuesday, the Glendive Police Department announced that evening, as the youth in question has been found safe. Kayssen Hall, 15, had been missing since Jan. 30. “Thank you to everyone who called with information to locate Kayssen. Our officers worked tirelessly...
When the first of the ex-cops who watched George Floyd die took the stand in court Tuesday, he testified that he and his fellow officers were trained to put their knees on suspect’s backs—and even possibly their necks. His defense attorney showed photos from police training depicting the controversial maneuver.
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao snapped during testimony on Wednesday when the prosecutor questioned why he didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin during the murder of George Floyd.Assistant US Attorney LeeAnn Bell pressed Mr Thao under cross-examination about why he didn’t tell Chauvin to get off Mr Floyd as he knelt on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, while the Black man begged for air saying “I can’t breathe”.“I think I would trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out,” Mr Thao fired back.Mr Thao, a veteran officer of eight years, was the first of the...
As the putrid stench emanating from a house in a Sri Lankan village became unbearable, residents called the police to take a look. On the evening of Feb. 9, the cops followed their noses to the house and, upon entering, they saw the decomposing body of a 10-year-old child on a bed, where his parents were expecting him to come back to life.
The latest volunteer search for missing 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil has come up empty. Nonprofit the Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach hosted another search with Lina's family along a San Antonio greenbelt on Sunday, February 13. "Bittersweet ending to the last search on the greenbelt," the group wrote in a...
A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
The United States Coast Guard is continuing to search for a woman who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16), Daily Mail reports. The incident took place on the Carnival Valor, which was located about 150 miles off the...
Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
The US Coast Guard has recovered a body after a small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina’s Outer Banks as four of the passengers were named by family. Search and rescue efforts are still underway for the other passengers who were in the aircraft that was flying “erratically” before it dropped off the radar on Sunday. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said they have identified the person whose body was recovered on Monday but refused to provide details. Meanwhile, relatives identified four of the passengers as teenage friends Kole McInnis, Daily Shepherd, Jake Taylor and...
Passengers on the Carnival Valor say a 32-year-old woman who remained missing Thursday scuffled with the cruise ship's security staff before she fell overboard in the Gulf of Mexico. Update: Coast Guard calls off search for missing woman. They said the woman broke loose from security and jumped over the...
Train operator Brightline has released dramatic footage showing a train slamming into a car at a crossing in Florida. The incident took place in Lake Worth Beach, north of Miami on Wednesday morning. Driver Luis Manuel Paez, 55, can be seen in the video, which is filmed from the point of view of the train conductor’s cabin, driving his car around the crossing gates, which were down as the train was about to pass. Warning lights at the scene were flashing at the time of the crash. The car was cut in half and the driver was taken to...
Ten Cuban migrants landed in a canal-front neighborhood in the Florida Keys Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The group, all men, arrived in a makeshift pontoon boat that resembled a floating bed, according to a photo released by the Border Patrol. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. authorities arrested on person after performing a narcotics search in South Topeka. The TPD Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force searched a residence Thursday in the 400 block of SE 33rd Terr. Officers say they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Brett McMurray,...
A woman fell off a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico and vanished, prompting an ongoing U.S. Coast Guard search. It happened Wednesday, Feb. 16, about 150 miles south of Louisiana, Coast Guard officials said in a news release. The identity of the 32-year-old woman was not released.
A 49-year-old woman died after a boat broke free from its trailer and slammed into her car on a California highway, authorities told news outlets. Jennifer Kathleen Nichols was driving with her husband, interim San Diego Harbor Police Chief Kirk Nichols, on Feb. 5 in Jamul, about 20 miles east of San Diego, KNSD reported.
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE)- Police are continuing to investigate a deadly double shooting that happened in Newport early Monday morning. Officers responded to the Friendly Sons of Newport on Farewell Street just after 1a.m. for report of a possible shooting. Two victims were immediately transported to R.I. Hospital, according to Newport...
A black bear weighing 500lb (227kg), which has reportedly been breaking into homes in a scenic city in California may soon be killed, leading to an outcry by wildlife activists. The bear, who is well known among the residents of the South Lake Tahoe area as either Jake or Yogi, does not hunt but has become habituated to feeding out of garbage in the area.A California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said that killing the bear was their only option because it had already damaged 38 homes and is responsible for more than 150 emergency calls. The wildlife agency...
Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
Rescuers are painstakingly digging the last few inches of a tunnel in an attempt to reach a 5-year-old Moroccan boy who has been trapped in a dry, 104-foot well, for five days. Earlier reports from the scene Saturday wrongly claimed the crews had reached the child, named Rayan, when medical...
