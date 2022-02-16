FSU’s Darrick Yray hopes to add talent in new GM role with Seminoles

Darrick Yray steps into a newly created role of general manager of personnel for Florida State football. Yray's job is the third off-field role added to the program this offseason, along with director of football relations Corey Fuller and assistant director of high school relations Keiwan Ratliff. Matt Murschel/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Darrick Yray is a self-professed film fanatic.

It’s a good thing because as Florida State football’s new general manager of personnel, it’s Yray’s job to help evaluate high school talent.

“If it was up to me, I could lock myself in a room for 20 hours a day,” Yray said Wednesday. “I’m not kidding. Just to be able to watch film and evaluate players, that is the best part, and that is the favorite part of the job.

“I love turning the lights down low and the projector screen — or now we do it all off computers and TVs — but I enjoy that part of the business.”

Yray steps into a newly created position with goals of improving the organization in recruiting and the transfer portal while helping get the best players to Florida State.

“As recruiting evolved over the years, it’s an every day experience,” said Yray. “It changes by the hour, so the more we can improve communications to help everyone be more effective working hand in hand with all of our staff to make sure we get multiple eyes on any prospect, any person that we’re going to evaluate for Florida State.”

While his role may be unique to FSU, it’s nothing new to many college programs across the country that expand their off-the-field personnel to assist coaching staffs with recruiting.

“The main thing is just the organizational standpoint; it has changed so much,” said Yray. “The landscape in the last 10 years has evolved with social media, the access to film and more information out there. It’s just balancing that act.”

One of the most significant changes has come in the form of communication.

“Fifteen years ago, it was one call a week and now if we’re not talking to every single person that we can, DM-wise and daily communication, it’s just expanded exponentially,” he added. “The more and more that balancing act is just to stay on the cutting edge.”

The evolution of the transfer portal has had a jarring effect on recruiting. It’s forced coaching staff across the country to dedicate more time and resources to track down potential players.

Evaluating those players as quickly as possible is another part of Yray’s role.

“Just collecting as much information as we can to move forward and make those best decisions,” he said.

Before arriving at FSU, Yray worked at Oregon State in various roles, including serving as director of player personnel. But Yray’s connection to football began when he tried to walk on at his alma mater Fresno State.

“That was probably my first big personnel decision where they said, ‘Hey, you’re walking on and you’re not going to play here. Why don’t you just start on the off the field?’” recalled Yray. “I was lucky enough to be around great people that gave me that opportunity, just to be a sponge and soak everything in at 18-19 years old. It’s part of the big reason why I’m in the place I am now.”

His hiring is the third off-field role added to the program this offseason, along with director of football relations Corey Fuller and assistant director of high school relations Keiwan Ratliff.

“I’m ecstatic just to represent this place,” said Yray. “I’ve always had an admiration for Florida State, and it was something that I couldn’t turn down and we’re excited to work with our staff.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .