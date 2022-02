The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Hi hot stuff. I see you around the building and sometimes we smile at each other. Your'e way out of my league and I'll probably never get the courage to talk to you let alone ask you out. Even if I did ask you out and you did say yes, I think you'd probably get tired of me quickly. So I'll settle for the next best thing: Your dryer lint. When I can, I scoop it out of the screen and save it in a bag for later. I contains so much about you, I feel we kind of are dating. It has bitsys of your cat, your scarves, and your hair among things.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO