Brunswick, GA

FBI agent reads text messages, social media posts of Ahmaud Arbery's killers regularly using N-word, racial slurs during hate crime trial

WLTX.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK, Ga. — *WARNING: The following article contains language that some may find offensive. The federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery continued Wednesday with disturbing testimony from Amy Vaughan with the FBI’s counterterrorism department. She sorted through digital evidence from the defendants’ social media posts...

www.wltx.com

The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Complex

FBI Says Ahmuad Arbery’s Killers Repeatedly Sent Racist Messages Online

The white men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery had a history of sharing racist and violent messages online, an FBI intelligence analyst said Wednesday. While testifying during the defendant’s hate crime trial, Amy Vaughan told the jury that two of Arbery’s killers—Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan—repeatedly sent bigoted private messages and memes on social media in the years before Arbery’s death. Vaughn provided dozens of conversations Travis and Bryan had with unidentified individuals; some of the messages included the use of the N-word as well as threatening language toward the Black community.
